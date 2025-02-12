10 Best Pikachu Pokémon Cards You Need to Collect
You know him, you love him, and he's the face of Pokémon worldwide. Here are the best Pikachu cards ever made!
Not long after the franchise debuted in Japan in 1996, Pokémon established itself as one of the biggest brands in the world. The video game turned card game and anime has remained a cultural phenomenon for nearly three decades, and one little yellow mouse symbolizes all of it. That’s right, we’re talking about Pokémon’s beloved mascot, Pikachu.
Everyone and their mother (probably great-great-grandmother, at this point) knows who Pikachu is. He’s the face of Pokémon, with thousands of pieces of merchandise immortalizing him in people’s homes. To celebrate the beloved mascot, we’re looking back at the 10 best Pikachu Pokémon cards, based on each card’s rarity, exceptional artwork, and/or monetary value.
Base Set Pikachu
Sometimes, it’s important to remember your roots. The one that started it all, the original Pikachu card from the Pokémon Base Set released in 1999 in the United States. If you’re into Pokémon cards purely for monetary gain, this card means nothing to you. A mint condition Base Set Pikachu (not 1st edition or PSA-graded, mind you) costs less than the retail price of a modern booster pack. But sometimes, nostalgia trumps money; in this case, the memories of Pikachu’s first cardboard appearance win. The iconic artwork by Mitsuhiro Arita depicts the mouse Pokémon as slightly more rotund than his current-day appearance, but there’s a certain charm to the mascot’s stubby little arms and pudgy cheeks.
______’s Pikachu – WoTC Promo
Often referred to as “Happy Birthday Pikachu,” this promotional card is unique in the pantheon of Pokémon lore, as players were encouraged to scribble their names on the card, which would certainly tank the resale value. The artwork by Kagemaru Himeno pictures Pika yearning for his birthday cake with a sparkly holographic aesthetic adding to the party theme. Additionally, the player’s birthday was incorporated into the card’s lone attack as part of the TCG. The attack in question, called Birthday Surprise, reads, “If it’s not your birthday, this attack does 30 damage. If it is your birthday, flip a coin. If heads, this attack does 30 damage plus 50 more damage; if tails, this attack does 30 damage.” We’re not sure how useful this ability was in competitive play back in 2000, but ______’s Pikachu is a one-of-a-kind card, and its current market value ain’t half bad either.
SNAP Promo Pikachu
Released as a Black Star Promo by Wizards of the Coast, this Pikachu card came with Volume 1 of Pokémon Card Trainers magazine in Japan. It was later a promotional item in the Pokémon Leagues stateside. The artwork, a screenshot from the beloved Nintendo 64 title Pokémon Snap, sets this Pikachu card apart. Additionally, in the bottom left corner, the card reads, “Photo. Gakuji Nomoto,” instead of the usual indicator, “Illus,'” alluding to who drew the artwork. All of these contributing factors established this as one of the most unique Pikachu cards in existence.
Surfing Pikachu
The lore behind the famous lightning-type Pokémon catching a wave goes all the way back to Pokémon Yellow. Players could engage with Pikachu’s Beach, a minigame exclusive to that title. Since then, Pikachu has been depicted as a surfer dude many times across all of Pokémon, including multiple other video games, the anime, and of course, the TCG. The original Surfing Pikachu card features glorious artwork of the mouse looking happy as can be while riding a wave. Fittingly, it also contains the attack Surf, although it’s weird seeing an iconic water-type move on a Pikachu card.
Surfing Pikachu VMAX
Surfing Pikachu wasn’t a one-and-done gimmick for Pokémon. This iteration of the company’s mascot shredding has returned many times throughout the years, including as a VMAX card 20 years after the original version. The card follows a very similar format to the original. The attack is once again water-type, this time Max Surfer doing at least a whopping 160 damage. However, this card truly shines through its artwork. As with all VMAX Pokémon, Pikachu is larger than life here. The funny thing is that his surfboard remains the same size, leaving the massive mouse riding on a board the size of one of his feet.
Pikachu Star – Holon Phantoms
If you’re plugged into the Pokémon community in any way, whether through video games, anime, TCG, or Pokémon GO, you know the importance of shiny Pokémon. For those out of the loop, shiny Pokémon are essentially color swaps of pocket monsters that appear much less frequently. Trainers have been searching for them across many different platforms for years, and a shiny Pokémon in your collection can become a crowning jewel. The first time shiny Pikachu appeared in the TCG was in the 2006 Holon Phantoms expansion set as a Star card, which are now extremely expensive and rare cards themselves. While Pikachu’s alternative color palette looks similar to the original, that hasn’t hurt the value of this card, making it one of the most highly sought-after Pikachu cards on the market.
Pikachu (San Diego Comic Con Promo)
Collectibles have had a significant presence at San Diego Comic-Con for decades. The convention has been a source of reveals, early stock, and exclusive items for many of the more prominent brands in the industry, from LEGO to Funko. Pokémon threw their hat into the ring in 2005 with this exclusive Pikachu card, fittingly marked with the SDCC logo in the bottom right corner of the artwork. This Pikachu card is otherwise pretty basic, but the exclusivity of the product blasted off the price like Team Rocket.
Pikachu – XY Promo
Collectors tend to love specific Pokémon cards due to their value, rarity, and/or because they pack a punch when playing the TCG. This Pikachu card offers none of those things. It simply made our list because the artwork is too darn adorable. Pikachu brought his friends to a picnic to enjoy some treats. Even the most jaded Pokémon collector can’t ignore that. It helps that the other two Pokémon, Chespin and Sylvenon, are equally cute.
Pikachu – McDonald’s Promo
Pokemon kicked off 2025 with a McDonald’s Happy Meals release that sent the community (and resellers) into a frenzy. You see, the promotion bundled a pack of 4 exclusive Pokémon cards with the Happy Meals. While obviously targeting a younger audience, that didn’t stop rampant scalping among collectors. A new Pikachu card was introduced in this promotion, featuring an illustration of the character running through the woods. Because of their limited availability, these McDonald’s cards will only increase in value over time, making them a solid investment right now.
Pikachu – Kids WB Promo
In 2004, kids who were massive Pokémon fans received the opportunity of a lifetime: to have their own Poké-art immortalized on a card. This competition, a collaboration between Nintendo and the now-defunct network WB Kids, challenged kids to design cards for five popular Pokémon, including Mudkip, Treecko, Torchic, Wurmple, and, of course, Pikachu. One winner would be selected for each card, and the artist’s name would be printed on the card, which was deemed illegal in competitive tournament play. The winning Pikachu card has an undeniable sense of childlike wonder behind its artwork, with the electric mouse seemingly riding a shooting star. The card is also extremely rare now and might catch prices in the quadruple digits if found in good condition.