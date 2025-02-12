10 Best Pikachu Pokémon Cards You Need to Collect

SNAP Promo Pikachu

Released as a Black Star Promo by Wizards of the Coast, this Pikachu card came with Volume 1 of Pokémon Card Trainers magazine in Japan. It was later a promotional item in the Pokémon Leagues stateside. The artwork, a screenshot from the beloved Nintendo 64 title Pokémon Snap, sets this Pikachu card apart. Additionally, in the bottom left corner, the card reads, “Photo. Gakuji Nomoto,” instead of the usual indicator, “Illus,'” alluding to who drew the artwork. All of these contributing factors established this as one of the most unique Pikachu cards in existence.

Surfing Pikachu

The lore behind the famous lightning-type Pokémon catching a wave goes all the way back to Pokémon Yellow. Players could engage with Pikachu’s Beach, a minigame exclusive to that title. Since then, Pikachu has been depicted as a surfer dude many times across all of Pokémon, including multiple other video games, the anime, and of course, the TCG. The original Surfing Pikachu card features glorious artwork of the mouse looking happy as can be while riding a wave. Fittingly, it also contains the attack Surf, although it’s weird seeing an iconic water-type move on a Pikachu card.

Surfing Pikachu VMAX

Surfing Pikachu wasn’t a one-and-done gimmick for Pokémon. This iteration of the company’s mascot shredding has returned many times throughout the years, including as a VMAX card 20 years after the original version. The card follows a very similar format to the original. The attack is once again water-type, this time Max Surfer doing at least a whopping 160 damage. However, this card truly shines through its artwork. As with all VMAX Pokémon, Pikachu is larger than life here. The funny thing is that his surfboard remains the same size, leaving the massive mouse riding on a board the size of one of his feet.

Pikachu Star – Holon Phantoms

If you’re plugged into the Pokémon community in any way, whether through video games, anime, TCG, or Pokémon GO, you know the importance of shiny Pokémon. For those out of the loop, shiny Pokémon are essentially color swaps of pocket monsters that appear much less frequently. Trainers have been searching for them across many different platforms for years, and a shiny Pokémon in your collection can become a crowning jewel. The first time shiny Pikachu appeared in the TCG was in the 2006 Holon Phantoms expansion set as a Star card, which are now extremely expensive and rare cards themselves. While Pikachu’s alternative color palette looks similar to the original, that hasn’t hurt the value of this card, making it one of the most highly sought-after Pikachu cards on the market.

Pikachu (San Diego Comic Con Promo)

Collectibles have had a significant presence at San Diego Comic-Con for decades. The convention has been a source of reveals, early stock, and exclusive items for many of the more prominent brands in the industry, from LEGO to Funko. Pokémon threw their hat into the ring in 2005 with this exclusive Pikachu card, fittingly marked with the SDCC logo in the bottom right corner of the artwork. This Pikachu card is otherwise pretty basic, but the exclusivity of the product blasted off the price like Team Rocket.

Pikachu – XY Promo

Collectors tend to love specific Pokémon cards due to their value, rarity, and/or because they pack a punch when playing the TCG. This Pikachu card offers none of those things. It simply made our list because the artwork is too darn adorable. Pikachu brought his friends to a picnic to enjoy some treats. Even the most jaded Pokémon collector can’t ignore that. It helps that the other two Pokémon, Chespin and Sylvenon, are equally cute.