Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Costume and Accessory

Jacketless

The flipside of Leon’s Jacket costume, Jacketless is just Leon without said jacket. As previously stated, Leon eventually loses his jacket during the campaign, but if you’d rather start the story without one, you can purchase this outfit in the Extra Content Shop for 500CP after finishing the main story.

Pinstripe

It’s not easy pulling off the 1920s gangster look, but Leon does so with style. And if you pair this costume with the Chicago Sweeper weapon after unlocking its infinite ammo drum, Leon will pull off his best Michael Jackson impression when trying to reload it. This costume will run you 2,000CP in the Extra Content Shop, but you have to finish the main story before you can buy it.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Ashley Costume

Jacket

As with Leon, Ashley first appears with a jacket, but she eventually loses it. If you want her to keep the jacket throughout the game, you can purchase this costume for 500CP after finishing the main story.

Jacketless

Ashley eventually loses her jacket (like bodyguard, like damsel in distress). If you would rather she never wear one in the first place, you should buy this outfit for 500CP after completing the main story.

Suit of Armor

While most outfits in Resident Evil 4 Remake are merely cosmetic, the Suit of Armor is fashionable and functional. Well, it might not be the height of fashion, but it still makes Ahley immune to all attacks and impossible to kidnap, which makes the escort missions infinitely easier. To acquire this Easy Mode cheat, you have to complete the game on Hardcore with an A rank, then buy the armor in the Extra Content Shop for 2,000CP.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Cosmetic Accessory

As you progress through Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can purchase different accessories that stack on top of character costumes. You can find these items in the Extra Content Shop for 500CP each, but you first have to meet certain requirements: