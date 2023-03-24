Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Costume and Accessory
If you want to mow down monsters while dressed like a classic movie mobster in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’re going to have to earn that right instead of paying for it with a credit card.
Optional costumes are nothing new in video games. Unlockable outfits have been a part of the gaming experience for almost as long as the concept of unlockables. So far, the Resident Evil remakes have been killing it with their special outfits, and Resident Evil 4 Remake continues this trend.
As you play through the game, Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham go through several costume changes. You can make these alternate outfits permanent if you want, but you have to purchase their requisite skins first. Resident Evil 4 Remake also includes some more special costumes players can switch out for Leon’s and Ashley’s normal duds, in addition to accessories that change things up (and we don’t just mean in terms of Leon’s style).
Here are all of the costumes you can obtain in Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Leon Costume
Jacket
Leon starts his adventure wearing a jacket, but he loses it partway through the game. If you want him to keep his jacket for the entire journey, you can purchase this costume in the Extra Content Shop for 500CP after finishing the main story.
Jacketless
The flipside of Leon’s Jacket costume, Jacketless is just Leon without said jacket. As previously stated, Leon eventually loses his jacket during the campaign, but if you’d rather start the story without one, you can purchase this outfit in the Extra Content Shop for 500CP after finishing the main story.
Pinstripe
It’s not easy pulling off the 1920s gangster look, but Leon does so with style. And if you pair this costume with the Chicago Sweeper weapon after unlocking its infinite ammo drum, Leon will pull off his best Michael Jackson impression when trying to reload it. This costume will run you 2,000CP in the Extra Content Shop, but you have to finish the main story before you can buy it.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Ashley Costume
Jacket
As with Leon, Ashley first appears with a jacket, but she eventually loses it. If you want her to keep the jacket throughout the game, you can purchase this costume for 500CP after finishing the main story.
Jacketless
Ashley eventually loses her jacket (like bodyguard, like damsel in distress). If you would rather she never wear one in the first place, you should buy this outfit for 500CP after completing the main story.
Suit of Armor
While most outfits in Resident Evil 4 Remake are merely cosmetic, the Suit of Armor is fashionable and functional. Well, it might not be the height of fashion, but it still makes Ahley immune to all attacks and impossible to kidnap, which makes the escort missions infinitely easier. To acquire this Easy Mode cheat, you have to complete the game on Hardcore with an A rank, then buy the armor in the Extra Content Shop for 2,000CP.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Cosmetic Accessory
As you progress through Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can purchase different accessories that stack on top of character costumes. You can find these items in the Extra Content Shop for 500CP each, but you first have to meet certain requirements:
Complete the Main Story
– Lexington Glasses
– Frameless Sunglasses
– Cat Eye Sunglasses
– Face Guard
– Skull Mask
– Eye Patch
– Round Sunglass
– Foam Mask
– Flight Cap
Complete the Game on Standard or Higher with an A Rank
– Square Glasses
– Iron Helmet
– Knitted Hat
Complete the Game on Hardcore or Higher
– Round Glasses
– Flight Helmet
– Surgical Mask
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Every Non-Cosmetic Accessories
While most accessories are cosmetic, a few provide some tangible bonuses that make Resident Evil Remake easier. Each item costs a whopping 2,000CP, and you have to overcome some pretty stringent challenges to earn the right to purchase them as well. Here is what each item does and how to unlock them:
Wolf Tail
This accessory increases your melee attack damage. Finish the game on Assisted with an S Rank to unlock it.
Deer Antlers
This accessory increases your knife’s attack power. Finish the game on Standard with an S rank to unlock it.
Chicken Hat
This accessory decreases the amount of damage you receive. Finish the game on Hardcore with an S rank to unlock.
Gas Mask
This accessory turns on aim assist. Finish the game on Professional to unlock it.
Cat Ears
This accessory unlocks infinite ammo for non-RPG weapons. Finish the game on Professional with an S+ rank to unlock.
Every Resident Evil 4 Remake DLC Outfit
The vast majority of costumes and accessories are freely available in Resident Evil 4 Remake if you have the patience and skill, but Capcom is also offering a few special items in a DLC pack. These include the Casual and Romantic couple costumes for Leon and Ashley, the Hero and Villain outfits for Leon (which include special filters), and a pair of Sporty Sunglasses.