Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Unlimited Ammo
Nothing says “victory lap” quite like getting to steamroll evil cultists and parasitized minions with a rocket launcher that never runs dry. Here's how you unlock every unlimited ammo upgrade in Resident Evil 4 Remake.
Most survival horror games, Resident Evil included, reward players who stick around for more than one playthrough. The strongest weapons and upgrades usually hide behind stringent completion requirements, and the Resident Evil 4 Remake is no different.
Resident Evil 4 Remake updates the classic RE4 experience while also keeping much of what made it beloved, including the ability to unlock unlimited ammo. Well, that’s only a half-truth since the term “unlimited ammo” implies you can turn any gun in the RE4 Remake into a Ganados-gutting machine with bottomless clips. In truth, only three weapons in the game have infinite ammo: the Infinite Rocket Launcher, Infinite Handcannon, and Infinite Chicago Typewriter. Here’s how you can acquire them.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock the Unlimited Ammo Rocket Launcher
Comparatively speaking, the Infinite Rocket Launcher is the easiest infinite weapon to obtain. All you have to do is just complete Resident Evil 4 Remake on any difficulty, start New Game Plus, and then buy it from the Merchant for 2 million pesetas. Aside from the infinite ammo, this weapon is otherwise identical to the standard issue Rocket Launcher. Just squeeze the trigger and watch the Las Plagas bits fly.
In the original Resident Evil 4, the Infinite Rocket Launcher only costs 1 million pesetas. You still need to play New Game Plus to acquire it, though.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock the Unlimited Ammo Handcannon
Unlike the Infinite Rocket Launcher, the Infinite Handcannon isn’t a separate weapon but rather a unique upgrade for the Handcannon. The Handcannon itself is locked behind the challenging Professional difficulty, and you can only unlock that mode by finishing Resident Evil 4 Remake once. Complete Professional difficulty without using any bonus weapons (e.g., the Primal Knife or Chicago Sweeper), and you can purchase the Handcannon in the Extra Content Shop for 1,000 CP. Congratulations, you’re halfway done.
To transform the Handcannon into an Infinite Handcannon, you have to unlock the weapon’s exclusive upgrade at the Merchant. To do that, you first have to purchase all of the Handcannon’s standard power, ammo, reload speed, and fire rate upgrades. All of the mods, including infinite ammo, will run you 540,000 pesetas in total, but you can skip straight to the infinite ammo by purchasing an upgrade ticket for 30 spinels. Once finished, you basically have a handheld bazooka that can stop even a rampaging El Gigante.
While this process sounds daunting, it is actually easier than obtaining the Infinite Handcannon in the original Resident Evil 4. In that game, you had to master the The Mercenaries mode and beat all four stages with all five characters (all with five-star ratings). However, that only nets you the Handcannon. You still have to upgrade the weapon to max out its ammo capacity, but doing so runs you 790,000 pesetas instead of 540,000 pesetas.
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock the Unlimited Ammo Chicago Sweeper
Out of all the weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Infinite Chicago Sweeper is arguably the hardest to acquire.
Like the Infinite Handcannon, the Infinite Chicago Sweeper isn’t a weapon so much as it is a fully-modded firearm. However, if you thought the path to the Handcannon was difficult, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
This time around, you need to complete Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty with an A Rank (i.e., in under 7 hours). If you succeed, you can purchase the base Chicago Sweeper for 1,000 more CP. As with the Handcannon, though, you need to kit the weapon out before its ammo magazine can start defying physics.
As before, you need to unlock all of the Chicago Sweeper’s upgrades at the Merchant before you can purchase its ultimate enhancement (i.e., the infinite ammo cheat). This process will run you 660,000 pesetas, but as with the Handcannon, you can buy an upgrade ticket for 30 spinels, which lets you unlock infinite ammo without the other upgrades. Not only does infinite ammo exchange the Chicago Sweeper’s magazine for a drum, but it also lets you blow away all the mooks you see without ever taking your finger off the trigger. Capiche?
In the original Resident Evil 4, the Chicago Sweeper goes by the name Chicago Typewriter. However, the two weapons are functionally identical; they even sport unique “reload” animations if you pair them with the special Pinstripe outfit. Unlike the Chicago Sweeper, the Chicago Typewriter is much easier to acquire since you only have to beat Assignment Ada in the GameCube version or Separate Ways in subsequent versions. Then you can just buy the weapon for 1 million pesetas. Furthermore, unlike the Chicago Sweeper, infinite ammo comes standard with the Chicago Typewriter (no upgrades necessary).
Resident Evil 4 Remake: How To Unlock Unlimited Ammo With the Cat Ears
Finally, you can unlock Unlimited Ammo for most weapons in the game by purchasing the Cat Ears accessory. While the Cat Ears sadly don’t work for the RPG, you’ll gain unlimited ammo for every other weapon while you’re wearing them.
To unlock the Cat Ears, you’ll first need to beat the game on Professional Mode with an S+ rank. Do that, and you’ll be able to purchase this wearable cheat code for 2000 CP from the Extra Content shop.