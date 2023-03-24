Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock Unlimited Ammo

Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock the Unlimited Ammo Handcannon

Unlike the Infinite Rocket Launcher, the Infinite Handcannon isn’t a separate weapon but rather a unique upgrade for the Handcannon. The Handcannon itself is locked behind the challenging Professional difficulty, and you can only unlock that mode by finishing Resident Evil 4 Remake once. Complete Professional difficulty without using any bonus weapons (e.g., the Primal Knife or Chicago Sweeper), and you can purchase the Handcannon in the Extra Content Shop for 1,000 CP. Congratulations, you’re halfway done.

To transform the Handcannon into an Infinite Handcannon, you have to unlock the weapon’s exclusive upgrade at the Merchant. To do that, you first have to purchase all of the Handcannon’s standard power, ammo, reload speed, and fire rate upgrades. All of the mods, including infinite ammo, will run you 540,000 pesetas in total, but you can skip straight to the infinite ammo by purchasing an upgrade ticket for 30 spinels. Once finished, you basically have a handheld bazooka that can stop even a rampaging El Gigante.

While this process sounds daunting, it is actually easier than obtaining the Infinite Handcannon in the original Resident Evil 4. In that game, you had to master the The Mercenaries mode and beat all four stages with all five characters (all with five-star ratings). However, that only nets you the Handcannon. You still have to upgrade the weapon to max out its ammo capacity, but doing so runs you 790,000 pesetas instead of 540,000 pesetas.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Unlock the Unlimited Ammo Chicago Sweeper

Out of all the weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, the Infinite Chicago Sweeper is arguably the hardest to acquire.

Like the Infinite Handcannon, the Infinite Chicago Sweeper isn’t a weapon so much as it is a fully-modded firearm. However, if you thought the path to the Handcannon was difficult, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

This time around, you need to complete Resident Evil 4 Remake on Professional difficulty with an A Rank (i.e., in under 7 hours). If you succeed, you can purchase the base Chicago Sweeper for 1,000 more CP. As with the Handcannon, though, you need to kit the weapon out before its ammo magazine can start defying physics.