Redfall Release Time: When Can You Download the Game?

While most new games from developer Arkane Studios are anticipated, Redfall is a bit different. Much of its anticipation can be attributed to the fact that this horror-themed multiplayer shooter represents such a significant departure for Arkane. Many questions remain about Redfall, but “What time will the game be released?” sits near the top of that list.

Redfall is scheduled to be released on May 1st at 8:00 PM EDT, 5:00 PM PDT. Interestingly, that is a “global” release time. That means that many non-Western countries will actually not be able to play the game until May 2nd. For instance, the game will release at 1:00 AM BST on May 2nd, 9:00 AM JST on the same date, and 12:00 PM NZST for our friends in New Zealand (which means the famous New Zealand trick won’t work this time around). Of course, the unique “pre-midnight” release time for this game also means that U.S. gamers will actually be able to spend a decent amount of time with the title as soon as it is available.

For more information about Redfall‘s release times, please be sure to check out this release time map the developers have provided:

The good news is that you can preload Redfall on PC and Xbox Series X/S. By the time you read this, the preload process should be available. Redfall isn’t the biggest game in recent memory, but here are the known file sizes for every version of Redfall: