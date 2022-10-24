15 Most Terrifying Video Game Jump Scare Moments

This is one of those great jump scares that plays with perspective and expectations. Despite the unsettling atmosphere of the room, the monotonous process of securing yet another item lulls you into a false sense of security. You feel foolish for not expecting something to happen in such a creepy place, but so many other creepy places came and went without such a moment. This is the kind of jump scare that changes the way you play the rest of the game.

14. Subnautica – Your First Reaper Leviathan Encounter

Subnautica is basically a horror game disguised as an underwater exploration title. While there’s a vague air of menace about the entire thing, nothing can really prepare you for the moment when you first meet the Reaper Leviathan: a giant eel that looks closer to an alien god than an underwater creature.

Your first encounter against the Reaper will almost certainly be unexpected. You’re minding your own business when a strange sound alerts you that something is nearby. Whatever you were expecting to see when you heard that noise, it certainly wasn’t this thing that looked like it crawled into your world from a Dead Space game. It’s almost impossible to overcome the panic that fills you when you see this thing coming toward you.

13. Dead Space – The Elevator

These days, most gamers know a little something about Dead Space and its legendary Necromorph enemies. Try to remember, though, that there was a time when you knew nothing about the Necromorphs. The first time you ever see one is when it bursts through the door of an elevator you suddenly find yourself stuck in. Just as you’re wondering what you’re going to do about this…thing, the elevator doors slam shut and leave a piece of the creature’s blade-like arm behind.

The violence of this moment is what makes it so stunning. The image of the creature itself, combined with the terrifying sound design of its reveal, will destroy whatever composure you may have had. Even better, this incredible scare actually subtly shows you how you’re supposed to deal with Necromorphs when you encounter them again. Good luck treating this scene as a “teaching moment,” though.

12. The Evil Within – The Autopsy

There comes a point in The Evil Within when you’re forced to cut a corpse open with a combat knife in order to retrieve an item lodged in its sternum. It’s a disgusting moment that you dread to participate in, but you do it anyway. You summon the courage to slice the corpse open, and you reach deep into the body. Just as you find the key hidden inside, the body comes to life and unleashes a blood-curdling scream right in your face.