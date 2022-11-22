Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Every Type Strength, Weakness, and Counter

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet boast a sometimes intimidating lineup of 400 Pokémon to catch and train. That number is impressive on its own, but it becomes even more daunting when you start to think about every available Pokémon type’s strengths, weaknesses, and counters.

As is franchise tradition, every Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet has a classification “type.” It’s the basis of their combat identity. Fire, ice, water, poison, flying…you get the idea. Each of those types is strong against other types, and each of those types is weak against other types. That’s the basis of the “rock, paper, scissors” combat system the series has relied on for decades at this point.

Even if you’re familiar with the basics of Pokémon’s type system, Scarlet and Violet‘s massive roster, shocking number of type possibilities, and new mechanics will likely throw you for a loop at some point. That being the case, here’s a hopefully handy look at which Pokémon types you should (and shouldn’t) use in which situations.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Terastallizing Explained

Terastallizing is a system that lets you change or modify a Pokémon’s type. By using a special item called a Tera Orb (which needs to be recharged at a Pokémon Center or at a special Terastal crystal after each use), you can change a Pokémon’s type to their special “Tera Type.” It’s basically an optional third type that Pokémon have access to.