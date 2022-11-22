Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: Elite Four Counters and Strategies

Despite their many technical problems and a few mechanic changes, Scarlet and Violet are really pretty traditional Pokémon games in a lot of ways. That means that the game still ends with a gauntlet challenge against the Elite Four and their Champion trainer.

As is typically the case, the battle against the Elite Four and their Champion is complicated by the fact that you must battle each trainer in a row. That already grueling marathon setup is complicated by the fact that each member of the Elite Four brings wildly different Pokémon to the fights. That means you’ll need to have access to a pretty impressive array of Pokémon in order to survive this challenge.

While the battle against the Elite Four in Scarlet and Violet isn’t as tough as previous Elite Four battles, these trainers can still give you plenty of trouble if you don’t know what to expect. As such, here’s a look at which Pokémon each trainer brings to the fight and how to counter those lineups.