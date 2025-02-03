PlayStation Is Finally Fixing Its Worst Modern Gaming Mistake

PlayStation’s policy that forces PC gamers to have a PlayStation Network (PSN) account in order to play the PC versions of their published games has been incredibly controversial. Last year, Helldivers 2 players were so enraged by this requirement being added to the PC version of the game that they review-bombed the game until PlayStation eventually reversed the decision. Now, it seems that PlayStation has finally taken a more proactive stance to these complaints and is reversing this policy for a number of their PC ports.

Starting with Spider-Man 2, which was just released on PC last week, PC gamers will no longer be required to have a PSN account in order to play the game. (Unfortunately, the game is facing its own performance woes on PC that has mired it in negative user reviews, anyway.) Single-player games God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, and the upcoming The Last of Us Part II Remastered (which comes out April 3) will also benefit from the policy change.

In place of a requirement to sign in with a PSN account, PlayStation is instead offering incentives for PC gamers to sign up and link their account with these games. Linking a PSN account with the PC version of Spider-Man 2 unlocks a pair of bonus suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. God of War Ragnarok’s bonus includes a set of armor and items previously only accessible in a New Game+ run, as well as a resource bundle of Hacksilver and XP. The Last of Us Part II Remastered includes 50 points to unlock bonus features and extras as well as a skin for Ellie from Naughty Dog’s recently announced game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Finally, Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered includes access to a Nora Valiant outfit for Aloy.

PlayStation also promised that PlayStation Studios game creators will continue to add benefits for those who link their PSN account and encouraged players to keep their eyes on individual studios for further updates on bonus content.