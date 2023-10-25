Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The Best and Worst Looking Suits for Miles and Peter

4. Last Hunt Suit

One of Peter’s better original design suits in Spider-Man 2, Last Hunt is an obvious nod to Kraven the Hunter’s iconic look. While I tend to prefer some of the suits that have a little more “pop” to them, this is a pretty great way to integrate the Kraven look into the classic Spider-Man suit design style. Plus, it’s nice to see suits nod to villains that aren’t Venom. More on that later.

3. Spider-Punk Suit

A returning fan favorite, the entire Spider-Punk line is just…great. I’m partial to the denim variant due to its classic Spider-Man colors, but this is one of those suit styles that aims for a streetwear look and doesn’t miss the mark by trying to do way too much. Also, can someone get me a lead on some Spider-Man Converse?

2. Amazing 2 Suit

I’ve always loved The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit but hated The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie. As such, it’s great to be able to take this suit for a spin in a worthy Spider-Man adventure. It’s a largely classic design that has enough of that Raimi suit look in it to feel a touch more modern. Andrew Garfield has always deserved better, but his suit was indeed amazing.

1. Classic Black Suit

Some things are classic for a reason. While I do like the Spider-Man 3 variant Venom suit that is also in this game, you have to try pretty hard to beat that traditional Symbiote Spidey look. Also, check out this design’s white variant. That thing would have been a top suit contended all on its own.

Spider-Man 2: Worst Peter Parker Suits

Poor Peter. While I respect that Spider-Man 2‘s team took some big swings with some of Peter’s suits and reached deep into the character’s history for others, it’s fair to say that we ended up with quite a few misses.

5. 25th Century

I want to like this sci-fi suit much more than I do. As it is, it kind of looks like a Starfield suit that I’m desperate to replace. Nothing really goes together, the helmet effect doesn’t quite translate, and the boots feel like they were pulled from the first Google image search for “space shoes.”