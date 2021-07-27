PC Gaming’s Unsung Heroes: Best Components for Your Build Beyond a GPU and CPU

The Logitech G502 Hero has everything you’d want in a gaming mouse, and it’s not so expensive you’ll wonder what the hell you’re doing. With 11 programmable buttons, a comfortable design, and removable weights to make it feel just right, it’s an excellent choice.

Headset

Why it’s important:

Being able to hear clearly is vital to gamers in both single-player and multiplayer games. Being clearly heard is also important for the latter, so you’ll need a good gaming headset that can be worn for hours at a time.

What you need to know before you buy:

The most important thing is comfort, so look for a headset with enough padding that it doesn’t hurt the ears, and that’s light enough to be worn for extended periods.

Also look out for driver size, which should give you an idea of sound quality (larger is better), noise isolation for blocking out the outside world, and virtual surround sound for the competitive advantage of knowing where enemies are lurking.

Our recommendation:

Razer Blackshark V2

For $100, the Razer Blackshark V2 headphones are about as good as it gets, with comfortable memory foam ear cushions and superb sound delivered by the large 50mm drivers. The THX Spatial audio surround sound is just the cherry on an already delicious cake.

Great, now you have all the components you need to build a great gaming PC (assuming you’ve picked out a GPU and CPU already). But do you need help putting them all together? Check out our guide to building a PC here.