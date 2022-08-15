MultiVersus: Every Character Ranked Worst to Best

Right now, Garnet’s longer “wind-up” abilities, generally slower movement speed, and combo-heavy strategies make her too easy of a target for many of the quick and ranged characters in MultiVersus. She is devastating in the right hands and in the right situations. Since that is true of every character in MultiVersus, though, Garnet’s lack of flexibility knocks her down a few spots on this list.

14. Reindog

I really don’t know what to make of Reindog. In theory, I understand that Reindog’s tether ability is a life-saving tool that also offers some extra damage potential. In theory, I also understand that Reindog’s ranged attacks make him (at the very least) incredibly annoying to deal with.

However, Reindog still feels just a bit too gimmicky. That tether ability is nice, but there are times when you’d rather have a teammate that is actively contributing more to a battle than a safety net. Meanwhile, getting the most out of his ranged attacks really requires you to work with a partner who specializes in keeping opponents occupied.

13. Taz

There was a time when I was convinced that Taz would end up being the most devastating character in MultiVersus. Unfortunately, the game’s developers clearly felt the same, as evidenced by the numerous nerfs Taz received in some of MultiVersus earliest updates. Now, Taz has been relegated to a kind of “meta purgatory.”

To be clear, Taz is still an incredibly annoying character (in a good way). He’s fast, he packs a surprising punch, and it can be really tough to throw him off his rhythm. However, it’s clear that Taz’s tornado ability is the key to his overall power level, and it’s clear that the developers are never going to let it be nearly as devastating as it once was. I think there’s a happy middle spot for Taz, but I’m not sure if he’s quite there yet.

12. LeBron James

My heart tells me to put LeBron James higher on this list. His devastating projectiles are some of the best in the game, and few other fighters come close to topping (or matching) the power of his best combos. There is a lot to love about this character and his power potential.