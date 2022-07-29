Multiversus: Every Character and Voice Actor

Wonder Woman is voiced by Abby Trott, who is certainly a prolific voice actress. While MultiVersus marks her first time playing Wonder Woman, Trott is no stranger to voicing women who dominate the battlefield. She previously played Windblade in multiple Transformers properties, Annette in Fire Emblem Three Houses and Three Hopes, and Nezuko in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Tom and Jerry – Eric Bauza

Tom and Jerry demonstrate that sometimes the worst of enemies make the best of allies. The two characters combine their abilities to make a devastating duo. Not only can Tom and Jerry chip away at opponents with projectiles, but Tom can hurl Jerry like a baton, and any ally who picks him up receives a speed and strength buff

Even though Tom and Jerry are technically two characters, they are both voiced by Eric Bauza. While MultiVersus is the first time he’s voiced the duo, he has played other characters in related Tom and Jerry media, such as Dr. Benton Quest in Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest. However, Bauza is better known for his roles as Tiger Claw in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lord Stingray in Superjail!

Superman – George Newbern

Truth, justice, and the American way. Superman lives by this motto, even in MultiVersus. As a Tank character, Superman can withstand most attacks thanks to super armor, and can also effortlessly toss enemies around and freeze them in their tracks with his breath.

Superman is voiced by George Newbern, who has played the character since 2001’s Justice League. Newbern also voiced Superman in the Injustice games. Somewhat ironically, Newbern has also portrayed the villainous Sephiroth in Kingdom Hearts 2 and Dissidia, as well as the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children movie.

Steven Universe – Daniel DiVenere

In Steven Universe, the titular character isn’t a fighter. Instead, he plays more of a support role for the much stronger Crystal Gems, and that same idea carries over to MultiVersus. While Steven can’t deal a lot of damage, he can shut down enemies with shielding bubbles, heal his allies, and even summon an extra friend in the form of a walking watermelon.