Multiversus: Every Character and Voice Actor
Like Super Smash Bros., MultiVersus features an all-star cast of characters. Here are the various voice actors behind the game's many famous faces.
Mascot fighters live and die by the quality of their rosters. Super Smash Bros. probably wouldn’t be half as popular as it is if the game didn’t feature an all-star cast of characters voiced by fitting actors. While MultiVersus doesn’t play exactly like Super Smash Bros., it still recognizes the importance of a strong roster.
MultiVersus may still technically be in its beta period, but the game is quickly expanding its library of playable characters. Currently, the title sports 17 playable characters with an additional two confirmed fighters, Rick and Morty, on the way. Given all the leaks we’ve heard and progress we’ve seen, it’s only a matter of time until even more recognizable characters make the jump to MultiVersus.
While it’s going to take a while for MultiVersus to rival Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s behemoth roster of 89 playable characters (including echo fighters), MultiVersus still has plenty of familiar faces to get gamers interested. Some of them are even voiced by a few people you may recognize.
Wonder Woman – Abby Trott
At 800 years old, Wonder Woman is the canonically oldest character in MultiVersus. Not only can she turtle behind an impenetrable shield, but she can also give her allies a decent defense buff and pull them to safety with her golden lasso.
Wonder Woman is voiced by Abby Trott, who is certainly a prolific voice actress. While MultiVersus marks her first time playing Wonder Woman, Trott is no stranger to voicing women who dominate the battlefield. She previously played Windblade in multiple Transformers properties, Annette in Fire Emblem Three Houses and Three Hopes, and Nezuko in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.
Tom and Jerry – Eric Bauza
Tom and Jerry demonstrate that sometimes the worst of enemies make the best of allies. The two characters combine their abilities to make a devastating duo. Not only can Tom and Jerry chip away at opponents with projectiles, but Tom can hurl Jerry like a baton, and any ally who picks him up receives a speed and strength buff
Even though Tom and Jerry are technically two characters, they are both voiced by Eric Bauza. While MultiVersus is the first time he’s voiced the duo, he has played other characters in related Tom and Jerry media, such as Dr. Benton Quest in Tom and Jerry: Spy Quest. However, Bauza is better known for his roles as Tiger Claw in 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lord Stingray in Superjail!
Superman – George Newbern
Truth, justice, and the American way. Superman lives by this motto, even in MultiVersus. As a Tank character, Superman can withstand most attacks thanks to super armor, and can also effortlessly toss enemies around and freeze them in their tracks with his breath.
Superman is voiced by George Newbern, who has played the character since 2001’s Justice League. Newbern also voiced Superman in the Injustice games. Somewhat ironically, Newbern has also portrayed the villainous Sephiroth in Kingdom Hearts 2 and Dissidia, as well as the Final Fantasy VII: Advent Children movie.
Steven Universe – Daniel DiVenere
In Steven Universe, the titular character isn’t a fighter. Instead, he plays more of a support role for the much stronger Crystal Gems, and that same idea carries over to MultiVersus. While Steven can’t deal a lot of damage, he can shut down enemies with shielding bubbles, heal his allies, and even summon an extra friend in the form of a walking watermelon.
Originally, Zach Callison voiced Steven Universe, but in MultiVersus, Daniel DiVenere plays the character. This is actually his first video game role, but he has experience voicing other animated characters, including The Loud House’s Chandler and Sofia the First’s Vaughan.
Shaggy – Matthew Lillard
Shaggy is essentially the face of MultiVersus. Not only is his mug plastered in all its ads, but whenever players start the tutorial, they control Shaggy. Contrary to his normally cowardly nature, Shaggy in MultiVersus is quite the brawler who is capable of launching enemies with punches and weaponized sandwiches. Plus, he can power up like a Saiyan from Dragon Ball Z.
In MultiVersus, Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy. Lillard has been the go-to actor to portray Shaggy ever since he played the character in the live-action Scooby-Doo movie. Ironically, Lillard got his first big break as Stuart: one of the characters behind the mask of Ghostface in Scream. Also, Shaggy’s variant skin, Uncle Shagworthy, is voiced by Daniel Ross.
Reindog – Andrew Frankel
While most characters in MultiVersus are from other media, Reindog is the exception. This character is the game’s only original fighter (for now) and also happens to be a strong supporter. Like Steven Universe, what Reindog lacks in damage he makes up for in slowing down enemies, mostly by tethering allies and debuffing opponents.
While Reindog doesn’t speak in MultiVersus, he still has a voice actor: Andrew Frankel. This is his biggest role to date, although he was previously Fancy Fancy and Jonny Quest in Jellystone and Casper in Qubitpunk.
Jake the Dog – John DiMaggio
It’s never a party without Jake the Dog, even when it’s a fighting party game like MultiVersus. Since he’s classified as a Bruiser, Jake’s punches pack a…umm…punch, but he can also stretch his body to mess with opponents. While he can always attack head-on, Jake is also effective at denying enemies a proper recovery.
If you’ve seen a cartoon or played a video game, you’ve probably heard Jake’s voice actor, John DiMaggio. Not only did DiMaggio voice Jake in Adventure Time, but he also played Bender in Futurama, Marcus Fenix in every Gears of War game, and The Joker in Batman: Under the Red Hood. Like Shaggy, Jake has a variant skin, Cake the Cat, who is voiced by Roz Ryan.
Harley Quinn – Tara Strong
Harley Quinn has constantly cartwheeled between hero and villain, and she straddles that same line in MultiVersus. In the game, she is an Assassin, which essentially means she is a glass cannon. Harley Quinn excels in close range but can also toss out explosives to launch enemies ever closer to the blast line.
In MultiVersus, Harley Quinn is voiced by Tara Strong, who may very well be the most successful voice actress of all time. She has played Harley Quinn since Batman: Arkham City, but that isn’t her only noteworthy portrayal of a Gotham City resident. Strong has also voiced Barbara Gordon/Batgirl on numerous occasions, and is probably most famous for portraying Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls, Twilight Sparkle in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, and Raven in Teen Titans.
Garnet – Estelle Fanta Swaray
Garnet is actually a fusion of two smaller Crystal Gems, and she combines both of those gems’ abilities when fighting in MultiVersus. As a Bruiser, Garnet hits well above her weight class and can even out-punch most other characters. She might be slow, but she can launch her fists at enemies to help cover some extra ground.
Garnet is voiced by Estelle Fanta Swaray, or just Estelle for short. Estelle is primarily known for her music but has portrayed Garnet ever since the character was introduced in Steven Universe. While Estelle hasn’t played many other characters in movies, shows, or games, she did play Delphine in Empire.
Finn the Human – Jeremy Shada
What time is it? It’s beatdown time with Finn the Human! At first glance, Finn is a fairly straightforward swordfighter, but the secret to his success lies in Finn’s passive ability. Each time he hits enemies, he can collect coins that he can use to either purchase temporary buffs or power up special abilities. With Finn, you have to spend to win.
Jeremy Shada has voiced Finn ever since the character premiered in Adventure Time, but that isn’t Shada’s only prominent role. He was also Young Charlie in Lost, Robin in Batman: Brave and the Bold, and Lance in Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.
Bugs Bunny – Eric Bauza
There probably isn’t a person alive who doesn’t know about Bugs Bunny. The character has been the face of Looney Tunes since its inception, and he is one of MultiVersus’ strongest (and only) Mage characters. In combat, Bugs mostly relies on Acme-branded traps, including rockets and anvils. Like most rabbits, he is also fast and evasive.
Bugs Bunny is the second character Eric Bauza voices in MultiVersus. Unlike Tom and Jerry, though, Bauza has played Bugs since 2018.
Batman – Kevin Conroy
He is vengeance. He is the night. He…is…Batman! He is also the second face of MultiVersus and is usually seen next to Shaggy. Even though Batman is a stealthy character in most media, he is a Bruiser in MultiVersus with a utility belt full of gadgets. Batman can grapple enemies from afar, disappear in a smokescreen, and toss out Batarangs.
In MultiVersus, Batman is voiced by Kevin Conroy, who has played the vigilante in various works since 1992. While Batman is Conroy’s most reliable role, he has played other characters in unrelated media, such as Captain Sunshine in The Venture Bros. and Steve Gilman in The Office.
Arya Stark – Maisie Williams
Arya Stark might seem out of place in the wacky world of MultiVersus given the dark and gritty nature of Westeros, but she is no fish out of water. Arya is a deft swordfighter who can steal enemy faces and deal extra damage when attacking from behind. While she is arguably the most complicated character to learn, that high skill ceiling makes Arya one of the deadliest fighters in the hands of an expert.
Despite sporting a more stylized appearance, Arya Stark in MultiVersus is still voiced by her original Game of Thrones actress, Maisie Williams. While Williams has mostly played live characters, such as Ashildr from Doctor Who, she has also voiced characters too, namely Cameron “Cammie” MacCloud in Gen: Lock.
Velma – Kate Micucci
While Scooby isn’t in MultiVersus just yet, Shaggy isn’t the only member of Mystery Inc. to join the fight. Velma is arguably one of the strangest characters in the game since she relies on finding clues and then calling the police to drag enemies away (no, seriously). But, she can also freeze opponents, give allies extra health, and deal more damage than other Support fighters.
Velma’s MultiVersus voice actress, Kate Micucci, has played the character since 2015’s Lego Scooby-Doo. Audiences might also recognize Micucci as Lucy from The Big Bang Theory, Irma from 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Webby Vanderquack from the 2017 DuckTales reboot.
Taz – Jim Cummings
Taz the Tazmanian Devil is as wild as he is odd in MultiVersus. He is a speedy little dervish who can deal a ton of damage in a short amount of time by spinning around, which is bound to give Super Smash Bros. Brawl veterans Meta Knight flashbacks. Crucially, Taz can also reliably heal himself and his allies by turning his enemies into roast chickens.
Taz’s MultiVersus voice actor, Jim Cummings, is voice acting royalty with an enviable range. He has voiced Taz’s spits and guttural noises ever since the 1991 cartoon Taz-Mania, but Cummings is famous for so much more. He has reliably voiced Winnie the Pooh since 1988, made Darkwing Duck a household name with his portrayal of the title character, and even made Dr. Robotnik sound intimidating in the Sonic the Hedgehog cartoon.
The Iron Giant – Jonathan Lipow
Whoever said Ridley is too big for Smash clearly never told the developers of MultiVersus since the Iron Giant is the biggest character in the game (for now). Even though he moves at a snail’s pace and is easily comboed, the Iron Giant hits like a truck and can soak up a ton of punishment. Plus, he has a special meter that, when filled, changes his attacks and makes him even stronger than he already is.
The Iron Giant was originally voiced by Vin Diesel, but in MultiVersus, Diesel has been replaced by Jonathan Lipow. While this might disappoint fans of the movie, Lipow does a good job of mimicking Diesel. Plus, Lipow’s had plenty of experience voicing robots in other media, including Mack in ReCore, Glitch in Star Wars Resistance, and Unicron in the Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. Lipow also voiced Monsieur Mallah in Doom Patrol.
LeBron James – John Eric Bentley
While most characters in MultiVersus are fictional, LeBron James is the exception since he is…well, he’s LeBron James, the basketball star. Sure, LeBron was in Space Jam: A New Legacy, but he’s still the only real person in the game. Regardless, LeBron in MultiVersus is a tricky character to both play and counter. His skills revolve around his basketball, which can be used as a damaging projectile and an ally buff. His moves also change significantly whenever he is without his ball.
Even though Arya Stark, MultiVersus’ other live character-turned-fighter is voiced by her original actress, LeBron isn’t. Instead of being portrayed by the real LeBron, MultiVersus Lebron is played by John Eric Bentley. Gamers will most likely recognize Bentley as the voice of Neil from Fallout: New Vegas, Dale Gadberry from L.A. Noire, Yosuke Tendo from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Barret Wallace from Final Fantasy VII Remake.