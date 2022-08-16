MultiVersus: Best Perks and Builds For Every Character

Perk 1: Triple Jump

Perk 2: Kryptonian Skin

Perk 3: Wildcat Brawler

Superman is definitely one of the most versatile characters in MultiVersus as far as builds go. While I tend to prefer Sniper Punch simply because it greatly enhances Superman’s basic attacks, you really can make an effective Superman build out of any of this character’s Signature perks.

Kryptonian Skin and Wildcat Brawler are obvious companions to Sniper Punch, but I actually like pairing those with the seemingly contradictory Triple Jump perk. That perk lets you get just a little more out of Superman’s already great aerial abilities while still favoring a slightly more grounded offensive style.

MultiVersus: Best Taz Perks and Build

Signature: I Gotta Get In There!

Perk 1: Percussive Punch Power

Perk 2: Last Stand

Perk 3: Wildcat Brawler

I Gotta Get In There really does seem to be Taz’s best Signature perk by some distance at the moment. While it’s not as good as it once was (which is true of most things related to Taz as a fighter), it’s still an almost always useful tool for most matches.

The rest of these abilities simply embrace Taz’s Bruiser nature. Percussive Punch Power is an arguable must, and Wildcat Brawler is always a good choice for ground-based characters. The same is true of Last Stand, though you can play around with that particular perk slot if you wish to do so.

MultiVersus: Best Tom and Jerry Perks and Build

Signature: Dynamite Split

Perk 1: Make it Rain, Dog!

Perk 2: Coffeezilla

Perk 3: Shirt Cannon Sniper

There aren’t a lot of truly effective projectile-based fighters in MultiVersus, but Tom and Jerry currently offer the best argument for embracing that strategy. Actually, Dynamite Split is one of the absolute best projectile-based perks in the game.

The rest of these perks are all designed to make Tom and Jerry’s projectiles just a bit better. Make it Rain and Shirt Cannon directly contribute to that goal, while Coffeezilla can greatly reduce Tom and Jerry’s sometimes devastating cooldown times.

MultiVersus: Best Velma Perks and Build

Signature: Studied

Perk 1: Deadshot

Perk 2: Coffeezilla

Perk 3: Ice To Beat You!

While Velma recently had to be nerfed into the ground for the sake of MultiVersus’ long-term health, she’s still a great all-around Support character. Actually, her Studied perk (which allows her to summon a police car even quicker) is still reason enough to consider picking her.

The rest of Velma’s abilities try to make the most out of her projectiles. Of the three, Ice to Beat You is probably the “least” essential. I find that it gives Velma’s main abilities that more immediate impact they sometimes lack. Still, you may favor a more support-based ability that buffs your teammate.

MultiVersus: Best Wonder Woman Perks and Build

Signature: Whip of Hephaestus

Perk 1: Kryptonian Skin

Perk 2: Stronger Than Ever

Perk 3: Back To Back

While quite a few people seem to prefer Shield Of Athena over Whip of Hephaestus, the latter really stands out to me. I find that it gives Wonder Woman that extra offensive ability that her core kit sometimes lacks.

That said, I’m embracing more of a pure Tank role with the rest of these Wonder Woman perks. Kryptonian Skin is a great choice for most tanks, while Stronger Than Ever and Back to Back allow Wonder Woman to function as more of a Support character who happens to be incredibly tough and capable of holding her own.