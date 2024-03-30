15 Most Difficult Arcade Games Ever

14. Haunted Castle

You may not have heard of Haunted Castle, but it’s actually part of the long-running Castlevania franchise and even stars Simon Belmont. It also looks fantastic for its time with big, well-animated sprites, and a soundtrack that still goes pretty hard. In theory, this should be a classic game. So why isn’t it more fondly remembered? Well, the high difficulty keeps it from being very enjoyable.

In many ways, Haunted Castle exemplifies some of the worst excesses of arcade game design. The controls are overly stiff and were probably made that way on purpose. Enemies are cheap and frequent, there are plenty of tricky jumps, and then each of the six stages culminates in a brutal boss fight. This is clearly a game more interested in sucking quarters out of you than actually being fun.

13. Smash TV

At the time of its release, Smash TV was something of an anomaly. While most arcade games were still trying to appeal to wider audiences, this was one of the first games to lean into exaggerated violence and a dystopian setting inspired by movies like Robocop. While the gameplay was your fairly standard twin-stick shooter (nothing new, even at the time), the novel aesthetic quickly made Smash TV a favorite among arcade fans.

But man, is it a difficult game. The enemies are just relentless, and picking up the wrong weapon can quickly end a run. If getting trapped in a corner by a horde of enemies doesn’t do you in, one of the game’s bullet sponge bosses will probably finish the job. Adding to the difficulty is the game’s length. Even a good run will take you around an hour to see the credits. If you’re not good at the game, you’re going to spend a small fortune getting to that point.

12. Robotron: 2084

Smash TV is difficult, but what’s even harder is the twin-stick shooter that popularized the genre (and shares the same designer, Eugene Jarvis). Robotron: 2084 is just pure chaos from the very beginning. There are just so many different enemies coming at you from every direction, and the screen can quickly fill up with projectiles,

Add 40-year-old graphics that sometimes obscure the action on-screen, and somewhat finicky controls and you have a recipe for a game that was difficult at release and damn near soul-crushing for any younger gamers who dare to try and tackle it now. Oh, and that goes double for any ports or emulated versions that mess up the controls even more.