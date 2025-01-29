The Hottest Gaming Leaks and Rumors of 2025: From Half-Life 3 to a Zelda Remake

That disappointment would have been enough to cool things down again had it not been for a Twitter post from Mike Shapiro, the actor behind the G-Man’s iconic voice. In the short video posted on New Year’s Eve, Shapiro said in the G-Man’s creepy tone that he hoped “the next quarter century [will] deliver as many unexpected surprises as did the millennium’s first. See you in the new year.” The mention of “unexpected surprises” to come would be enough on its own to send Half-Life fans into a frenzy, but as Ars Technica points out, this is also Shapiro’s first post in over four years, with the last coming around the time he finished promoting the VR title Half-Life: Alyx, which released in 2020. It was also in 2020, after the launch of Alyx, that Shapiro teased that he had also completed voice work for another “blast from the past,” saying he’d announce the “mindblowing” project “on my Twitter feed when I’m allowed to.” Well, perhaps that’s now!

But we’re not just going to take Shapiro’s word for it. There’s more: dataminers have recently dug up references to a secret Valve project codenamed “HLX” within the code of the company’s Source 2 engine. The code heavily references new physics-based systems seemingly tied to this mysterious HLX project, leading some to speculate that Valve wants to introduce new innovations to game physics with the next Half-Life. A trusted Valve watcher aptly calling himself Gabe Follower also claims (via Ars Technica) that the studio is currently playtesting the new game, and that if all goes well, we could get an announcement this year.

Wait, one more bit of speculation before we move on. The last time Valve shipped a Half-Life game, it was bundled as the killer app for the Valve Index, the company’s premium VR headset, which was promoted as the best way to experience this brand-new chapter in the shooter series. Fast-forward a few years and Valve is all about its Steam Deck handheld and the SteamOS that powers it. Valve announced late last year that it would give third-party handheld manufacturers access to its custom gaming operating system, starting with the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S. Clearly, Valve has a vested interest in getting as many devices into its Steam ecosystem as possible, which would mean more players buying their games through Steam’s online marketplace. What’s a great way to get more companies and gamers into SteamOS? By dropping a new Half-Life game as a Steam exclusive…

GTA VI Delayed to 2026

It was Kotaku who first reported in March 2024 that Grand Theft Auto VI could miss its 2025 release window, pushing the launch into 2026 and making the wait just a bit longer. At the time, the outlet reported that Rockstar workers had been ordered back into the office five days a week, partly because development was “falling behind,” according to Kotaku’s sources. The outlet has since updated its reporting, stating that internally Rockstar is aiming for a Fall 2025 release and that “most” sources believe the studio can make that date, but also stressed that there was still a possibility of a delay.

One former Rockstar employee (via IGN) familiar with how the company’s decision-making works speculated that the studio would wait until getting further into the year before making a decision on GTA VI‘s release date: “The decision to delay GTA 4 was made four months or so before the original release date,” said former Rockstar Games technical director Obbe Vermeij, referencing how the company chose in August 2007 to delay GTA 4 from its original October date to 2008. “Any further and it’s hard to make the call. Rockstar is probably not in a position to determine whether they will hit 2025 until May-ish.”

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also predicted (not a confirmation!) this month that GTA VI would get pushed to next year.