Magic the Gathering’s $2 Million Card Has Finally Found a Buyer

Even those with only a passing knowledge of Magic: The Gathering have probably heard about the CCG’s reputation as a potentially expensive and often addictive hobby. While you don’t technically need to spend hundreds and hundreds (or thousands upon thousands) of dollars to play MTG, dropping that amount of money on the game is still the surest way to quickly build a competitive collection of cards.

If the idea of spending thousands of dollars on a collection of cards seems wild to you, then you might want to sit down when I tell you that a single MTG card valued at $2 million has finally found a (fairly famous) buyer. What’s really remarkable, though, is the increasingly popular suggestion that MTG‘s $2 million card may only become more valuable from here.

The card in question is the “One Ring” card from the game’s recently released Lord of the Rings-themed Tales of Middle-Earth set. While numerous cards featuring the fabled ring were printed as part of the overall set, publisher Wizards of the Coast previously announced that they also printed a very special “one of one” version of that card. In essence, they replicated the business model that brought all the kids to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Rather than five golden tickets, though, one lucky MTG fan was going to receive a gold foiled card that was deliberately manufactured to be the rarest MTG card ever. The hunt for that card sent prices for that set skyrocketing. Everyone knew it would be valuable, but nobody knew exactly how much someone would be willing to pay for it.

About a month ago, it was revealed that a previously unidentified fan in Brazil had found “the one card.” Shortly thereafter, various individuals and organizations began making bids for the card via intermediaries and public forums. One group in New York offered $1 million for the card, and an anonymous buyer in Spain was reportedly willing to offer as much as $2 million for the card (along with a free trip to the buyer’s home country).