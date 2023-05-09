Nintendo Reveals Why Tears of the Kingdom Makes Few Changes to Breath of the Wild

“There were many instances, even later on in development, where we struggled to differentiate the two,” says Planning and Development member Hidemaro Fujibayashi. “It was a constant and difficult process where we and the development team continued to mull over and discuss until we all came to an agreement.”

That agreement became part of what Fujibayashi calls the “Great Mundanity.” According to Aonuma, the team reached a point where they felt that they realized there was no sense in changing some of Breath of the Wild‘s ideas for the sake of Tears of the Kingdom. They felt like they had gotten things right the first time around and that making certain changes would cause those ideas to “lose their appeal.” So, they gradually learned to become comfortable with leaving things as they were.

However, don’t think that the Tears of the Kingdom team simply grew complacent, though. According to Aonuma, they simply realized that old ideas could be presented in new ways.

“As development went on, we’d look at the game as a whole and sometimes discover that those things suddenly took a different shape because of the new elements we’d added,” Aonuma explains. “Until then, we were anxiously trying to change things up, but at some point, we realized that some of them were already as they should be.”

Even as someone who was a little more mixed on Breath of the Wild, I have to say that what the team’s explanation makes a lot of sense. Breath of the Wild was a massive success for Nintendo, and you don’t change a massive success unless you have some pretty incredible new ideas. Besides, some of Tears of the Kingdom‘s new features (such as Fuse and Ultrahand) do feel like logical and exciting extensions of Breath of the Wild‘s most exciting features. The game’s latest trailer also eliminated a lot of those “DLC” concerns (and even raised hopes for the return of proper dungeons).

Still, it’s hard not to wonder what comes next for the franchise. Assuming Tears of the Kingdom is a success (an easy assumption), does Nintendo retain that formula for future installments? Do they perhaps release more “handheld” style installments that harken back to the classic style of Zelda games (such as the Link’s Awakening remake)? There are no easy or obvious answers to those questions at this point, though history tells us that trusting the Zelda team is usually a pretty safe bet.