Jedi Survivor: Where to Find the Most Powerful Perks

It’s easy to focus on your Lightsaber Stance and Abilities as you proceed through Jedi: Survivor. On the surface, those elements make up the bulk of your character’s overall power level. However, anyone struggling with Survivor‘s toughest challenges should try to acquire the best Perks in the game.

Perks are collectible enhancements that you can equip and swap at Jedi: Survivor‘s Meditation Points. Each offers a unique buff/ability, and each has to fit into an available Perk Slot (which you can acquire more of throughout the game). Because some Perks take up more slots than others, it can be difficult to experiment with which ones are truly the best. That mechanic is further complicated by the fact that some Perks are better in certain situations than others.

So while you should equip whichever Perks you can as soon as you find them, there are a few Perks that are worth going out of your way for. Regardless of how many you are able to equip, these are the most powerful Jedi: Survivor Perks you should have by the end of the game.

Shatter

Shatter is the best overall Perk in Jedi: Survivor. It makes your attacks more effective at breaking an enemy’s guard. In other words, you can break an enemy’s guard in significantly fewer hits with this Perk equipped. While most useful during boss fights, this Perk is valuable in just about every combat encounter in the game. It’s also one of the first Perks you can acquire, which makes it that much more valuable over the course of the adventure.