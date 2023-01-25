Xbox’s Strange Power Saving Climate Change “Controversy” Explained

Concerns over the tech sector’s impact on climate change have only grown as of late. We only have one Earth, and all the CO 2 that was dumped into the air from cryptocurrency mining didn’t do it any favors. That’s part of the reason why Microsoft is introducing a new Xbox power mode designed to cut back on carbon emissions. Strangely, that new setting has already kicked off an unusual controversy.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced via blog post that they would transform the Xbox into the world’s first “carbon-aware console.” Theoretically, that would mean less dependency on fossil fuels, lower CO 2 emissions, and reduced electricity bills. Sounds like a win-win for everyone, right? Well apparently, some people don’t like the idea of making the Xbox less of a power hog. In fact, quite a few vocal pundits claim the initiative is proof that Microsoft is allying itself with a group of political activists trying to destroy America. Or is it just video games? Honestly, the whole controversy is rather confusing, but that’s why we’re here to hopefully help you make sense of it.

How Xbox’s New Power Saving Shutdown Setting Works

The Xbox Series X/S, and by extension the Xbox One, is full of features most gamers probably don’t know about. One such feature is the console’s optional power modes. Users can choose between Shutdown and Sleep modes, the latter of which lets the Xbox start faster and download updates when not in use (but at the cost of more power consumption). Microsoft is planning to rework those power options soon via that aforementioned update.