Return of the Jedi Almost Brought a Major Star Wars Character Back from the Dead

Like A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back before it, Return of the Jedi script went through many drafts while nailing down the epic conclusion of the Original Trilogy. For one thing, the movie was originally called Revenge of the Jedi before George Lucas nixed it because “Jedi don’t take revenge.” There were plenty of other changes, too. In many ways, the early drafts penned by Lucas read nothing like the movie that released in theaters in 1983.

Star Wars: The Annotated Screenplays by film historian Laurent Bouzereau takes a fascinating deep dive into those rough drafts of Revenge of the Jedi, with additional insights from interviews with Lucas and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan as well as transcripts from their story meetings. In essence, the book reveals the drastically different film that could have been, complete with a trip to a proto-Coruscant city planet called Had Abbadon, multiple Death Stars, the death of Han Solo, and a final battle with Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader in a lava lake that almost ended with the death of Luke Skywalker (who at one point could have also turned to the dark side).

It’s while going through the final third of the “Revised Rough Draft” (which you can find online) that Bouzereau reveals one of the most interesting tidbits about this early version of the movie: a surprise twist that would have seen the return of Sir Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi — but not as a Force ghost.

Originally, Lucas intended to resurrect Obi-Wan by bringing him back from “the Netherworld” to help Luke in the final duel against the Sith Lords, with Yoda’s ghost also showing up to protect the other heroes from the Emperor’s Force lightning. In one moment, Luke would have even jumped in front of Ben and deflected the Emperor’s lightning before the villain could kill the Jedi Master once again.