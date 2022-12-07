Hearthstone: Best March of the Lich King Decks

Activision Blizzard is currently under investigation following accusations of harassment, discrimination, and fostering a hostile work environment. You can read more about the investigation here.

Hearthstone‘s March of the Lich King expansion pays tribute to WoW‘s beloved Wrath of the Lich King expansion in its own ways. That means Death Knights, a ton of undead, and yes, a whole bunch of new cards that will soon find themselves starring in some very popular decks.

The earliest days of any Hearthstone expansion are typically spent trying to figure out which decks will dominate the game. March of the Lich King is no different. As is usually the case, though, a series of pre-release events (and good old-fashioned theorycrafting) have left us with a lot of useful information regarding which decks will dominate March of the Lich King‘s earliest days.

So while new decks and strategies will always emerge (and I’ll be updating this article as they do), here are a few decks to start your March of the Lich King adventure with.