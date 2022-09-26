Wrath of the Lich King Classic: How Long Does It Take to Reach Level 80?

World of Warcraft – Wrath of the Lich King Classic: How Long Does It Take to Go From Level 70-80?

It will take most players about 24-48 hours to go from level 70 to level 80 in Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The somewhat extreme gap between those estimates can be attributed to a variety of factors.

First off, that 24-hour estimate only applies to experienced players using optimized strategies and specialized classes. Even then, it might be a pretty generous estimate. Furthermore, that time could be greatly impacted by server issues and other player congestion factors that will inevitably slow down your progress. Granted, some estimates suggest that speed clearers might be able to go from 70-80 in 20 hours, but that particular estimate is based on a ton of things working out in that player’s favor.

The “average” WoTLK player is probably looking at 35-48 hours to go from level 70 to 80. Even that estimate is based on the assumption that you won’t get too lost along the way or won’t run into a variety of factors that don’t work out in your favor. The WoTLK leveling process is actually pretty friendly (more on that in a bit), but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. Even still, you should be able to hit the new level cap in less than three days of play time so long as you’re consistently finishing quests and participating in group content when available.

World of Warcraft – Wrath of the Lich King Classic: How Long Does It Take to Go From Level 1-80?

If you’re interested in leveling a character from scratch in celebration of Wrath of the Lich King‘s release…well, you’re not alone. Whether players are trying to level up a new class that’s a better fit for the expansion or they simply feel like going through the whole WoW experience again, going from 1-80 isn’t quite as crazy as it might seem.

Still, that process will take you quite a while. A few early 1-80 leveling time estimates suggest that it will take the average player about 150 hours to reach the new level cap from scratch. However, I generally find that it’s more accurate to say that it will take you about as long to go from 1-80 in WoTLK as it took you to go from 1-60 in WoW Classic.

However, there are a few key factors to consider before you take that estimate to heart. First off, those leveling from 1-80 with friends will have a much easier time hitting the level cap in under 200 (or 150) hours. Leveling is generally must easier with friends, and that’s especially true of those trying to work their way through legacy content that may or may not be currently supporting a larger number of active participants.