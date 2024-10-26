15 Hardest SNES Levels Ever, Ranked

11. Rocket Rush – Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!!

The entire Donkey Kong Country trilogy has its share of difficult platforming sections, but none is more maligned than Rocket Rush, the final level in Donkey Kong Country 3. Unlike most levels in the series, this isn’t your typical left-to-right level where the goal is simply to make it to the other side. Instead, Dixie and Kiddy spend most of the level piloting a Rocket Barrel.

There’s just so much that can go wrong here, between the enemy placement, little area to maneuver, and the constant draining fuel supply. If any of those things don’t go your way, it’s game over. If you’ve played through the entire trilogy, this really is the ultimate test of a player’s Donkey Kong Country skills.

10. Dr. Doppler’s 4th Stage – Mega Man X3

The Mega Man X series became progressively more difficult as it went on. Admittedly, some of that is because the later games just got worse overall. The series’ third outing is still pretty good, but it’s also packed with some questionable design choices that make encounters feel a bit cheap. For instance, most enemies seem to do a lot more damage than in the previous two games, which feels a bit unfair at times.

The final level of Mega Man X3 is short. In fact, what it takes to get to the final boss isn’t much of a challenge at all. But the Kaiser Sigma fight is so annoying that it lands the entire level on this list. The problem is he has such a tiny hit box on his face that you have to precisely aim at. Meanwhile, he can wipe you out in just a few hits. Unless you’ve practiced extensively, most of your shots will probably just bounce off of him, and then you’ll have to start the fight all over again.

9. The Temple of Maggie – The Simpsons: Bart’s Nightmare

Fox licensed a whole bunch of Simpsons games during the game’s golden age in the ‘90s, with the results largely running the gamut from “ok” to “somehow worse than the newer seasons of the show.” Bart’s Nightmare is somewhere in between. It has some really good graphics that match the look of the cartoon, and the concept of throwing Bart into a bunch of movie parodies is interesting, but this game is mostly known for its punishing difficulty.

In The Temple of Maggie, a spoof of the Indiana Jones movies, Bart must jump across a series of stone platforms, but every time he jumps on one, another raises, and if you jump on one that’s too low, it collapses, and Bart falls to his death. Oh, and randomly spawning blue demons keep attacking you the whole time. Even worse, in the second part of the level, attacking one of these demons results in instant death for some ridiculous reason. The level is just an exercise in frustration.