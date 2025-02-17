GTA 6 Release Date Update All But Confirms the Month the Game Will Come Out
It seems all but clear now when Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally hit shelves...
No upcoming video game is demanding as much attention from both the industry and its customers as the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s the blockbuster open-world title by which all other studios are setting their clocks to. Don’t believe us? Just wait until Rockstar Games finally confirms the game’s release date. You’ll see other publishers moving their titles out of GTA 6‘s faster than you can say “Day One patch.”
Of course, when that release date might be has been the subject of much speculation for years. You could basically call “GTA 6 release date speculating” an industry unto itself, one that’s fed many YouTubers, “leakers” and “scoopers,” and social media influencers for almost a decade. But if Rockstar sticks to the game’s 2025 release window, those folks will soon have to switch back to making Half-Life 3 release date videos again.
Of course, Rockstar confirmed that release window in late 2023, and then went silent for all of 2024, igniting even more speculation and rumors. Some have even said the game could miss 2025 and end up on the 2026 slate for Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company. But Rockstar and Take-Two have recently debunked those rumors, confirming that, yes, you’ll have your new Grand Theft Auto this year, gamers. We may even finally know approximately when this year the game will finally hit shelves, thanks to another game announcement from Take-Two.
Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Variety, confirming to the trade that GTA 6 would definitely arrive in Fall 2025: “We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine. And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”
Rockstar hasn’t said much of anything since then, but this week Take-Two made another announcement during a PlayStation State of Play broadcast that signaled when exactly in that Fall 2025 window we’ll finally get to play GTA 6. During the stream, Take-Two announced that Borderlands 4, another one of its heavy-hitter franchises (but nowhere near as big as GTA) is launching on Sept. 23, all but confirming that GTA 6 won’t release in September. Why? Because there’s no way Take-Two wants to eclipse another one of its flagship products with the release of what will very likely be the biggest game of the decade.
So, as Kotaku also predicts, that really only leaves an October release date for GTA 6, as a new Call of Duty traditionally releases in November. Again, GTA 6 is a pop culture event unlike any other in gaming, so even a yearly mega-franchise should cower in fear at the prospect of launching in the same month as a new Rockstar game, BUT it also makes sense for Take-Two to give its presumed best-selling title of all-time the clearest runway possible, ceding November to Activision’s behemoth.
Rockstar also released its last game, Red Dead Redemption 2, in October 2018, which doesn’t necessarily mean anything, but the date worked really well for the Western action game, so it’d make sense that Take-Two would go back to that playbook again this time around.
Whenever the game does come out, it’ll follow Lucia and her male partner in a Bonnie and Clyde-like story set in fictional state of Leonida—based on Florida—where Vice City is located. Along the way, you’ll almost definitely run into Florida Man.