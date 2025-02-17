GTA 6 Release Date Update All But Confirms the Month the Game Will Come Out

No upcoming video game is demanding as much attention from both the industry and its customers as the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI. It’s the blockbuster open-world title by which all other studios are setting their clocks to. Don’t believe us? Just wait until Rockstar Games finally confirms the game’s release date. You’ll see other publishers moving their titles out of GTA 6‘s faster than you can say “Day One patch.”

Of course, when that release date might be has been the subject of much speculation for years. You could basically call “GTA 6 release date speculating” an industry unto itself, one that’s fed many YouTubers, “leakers” and “scoopers,” and social media influencers for almost a decade. But if Rockstar sticks to the game’s 2025 release window, those folks will soon have to switch back to making Half-Life 3 release date videos again.

Of course, Rockstar confirmed that release window in late 2023, and then went silent for all of 2024, igniting even more speculation and rumors. Some have even said the game could miss 2025 and end up on the 2026 slate for Take-Two, Rockstar’s parent company. But Rockstar and Take-Two have recently debunked those rumors, confirming that, yes, you’ll have your new Grand Theft Auto this year, gamers. We may even finally know approximately when this year the game will finally hit shelves, thanks to another game announcement from Take-Two.

Earlier this month, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke with Variety, confirming to the trade that GTA 6 would definitely arrive in Fall 2025: “We’ve announced a pretty narrow window. So I think our view is that right now, that’s fine. And then when it’s appropriate, of course, Rockstar is going to have more to say.”