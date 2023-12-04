GTA 6 Reveal Trailer Release Time and How to Watch

In case you haven’t heard (which would be a modern internet miracle at this point), Rockstar is finally ready to release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. To call it the most anticipated video game trailer reveal ever feels like an understatement. GTA 6‘s trailer reveal is starting to feel like a bigger event than the release of some entire games. Millions of people will likely watch the trailer as it airs and quite a few times after that. Of course, you can’t join in on the fun without knowing when and how the trailer will be released.

The GTA 6 reveal trailer is scheduled to be released on December 5 at 6 AM PT, 8 AM CT, 9 AM ET, 2 PM GMT, and all other corresponding global time zones. While you will be able to watch the trailer as many times as you’d like after it is released, you can view it as it premieres via Rockstar’s YouTube channel. I’ll embed that channel below in case you catch this announcement right on time and want to hop straight into the fun:

What can you expect to see in the first GTA 6 trailer? Well, aside from the world premiere of the game itself (including the first official in-game footage) nobody really knows what to expect. After all, the entire point of a reveal trailer is to reveal the thing itself. If you’re really curious, though, we have compiled a list of some of the more substantial GTA 6 leaks and rumors so far. At the very least, the trailer announcement’s backdrop and other style choices seem to confirm the game’s long-rumored Vice City setting.

Beyond that, there are a couple of little things we do know about the trailer ahead of its impending debut. For instance, Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6‘s first trailer will be 1 minute and 31 seconds long. For comparison’s sake, the reveal trailer for GTA 5 was about 1 minute and 25 seconds long while GTA 4‘s debut trailer clocked in at 1:03. Red Dead Redemption 2‘s first trailer boasted a similar runtime (1:09), so GTA 6‘s first trailer will actually be one of the longer debut trailers in Rockstar’s recent history. I suppose that’s the tradeoff for waiting 10+ years for the game to be officially revealed.