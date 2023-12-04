GTA 6 Reveal Trailer Release Time and How to Watch
Here's when and where you can watch Grand Theft Auto 6's much-anticipated debut trailer.
In case you haven’t heard (which would be a modern internet miracle at this point), Rockstar is finally ready to release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. To call it the most anticipated video game trailer reveal ever feels like an understatement. GTA 6‘s trailer reveal is starting to feel like a bigger event than the release of some entire games. Millions of people will likely watch the trailer as it airs and quite a few times after that. Of course, you can’t join in on the fun without knowing when and how the trailer will be released.
The GTA 6 reveal trailer is scheduled to be released on December 5 at 6 AM PT, 8 AM CT, 9 AM ET, 2 PM GMT, and all other corresponding global time zones. While you will be able to watch the trailer as many times as you’d like after it is released, you can view it as it premieres via Rockstar’s YouTube channel. I’ll embed that channel below in case you catch this announcement right on time and want to hop straight into the fun:
What can you expect to see in the first GTA 6 trailer? Well, aside from the world premiere of the game itself (including the first official in-game footage) nobody really knows what to expect. After all, the entire point of a reveal trailer is to reveal the thing itself. If you’re really curious, though, we have compiled a list of some of the more substantial GTA 6 leaks and rumors so far. At the very least, the trailer announcement’s backdrop and other style choices seem to confirm the game’s long-rumored Vice City setting.
Beyond that, there are a couple of little things we do know about the trailer ahead of its impending debut. For instance, Rockstar has confirmed that GTA 6‘s first trailer will be 1 minute and 31 seconds long. For comparison’s sake, the reveal trailer for GTA 5 was about 1 minute and 25 seconds long while GTA 4‘s debut trailer clocked in at 1:03. Red Dead Redemption 2‘s first trailer boasted a similar runtime (1:09), so GTA 6‘s first trailer will actually be one of the longer debut trailers in Rockstar’s recent history. I suppose that’s the tradeoff for waiting 10+ years for the game to be officially revealed.
Furthermore, Rockstar has consistently described this upcoming trailer as “Trailer 1.” That obviously suggests that there will be more GTA 6 trailers released ahead of the game’s official launch. That’s hardly a surprise in and of itself (Rockstar typically releases multiple trailers for their major projects ahead of their releases), but it does raise questions about GTA 6‘s actual release date. After all, there was about a two-year gap between the debut of GTA 5‘s first trailer and the actual release of the game. Red Dead Redemption 2 was also revealed about two years ahead of the game’s eventual release. While Rockstar previously released their debut trailers much closer to the game’s actual debut, you shouldn’t be surprised to learn that GTA 6 will not be released until 2025.
Granted, we don’t even know for sure that GTA 6‘s first trailer will include a release date. While most of Rockstar’s debut trailers typically reveal the project’s release date, very little about GTA 6‘s development and promotion thus far could possibly be considered “typical,” even by Rockstar standards. As such, the best things to expect from this trailer may be anything and nothing.