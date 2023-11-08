GTA 6 Rumor Roundup: Setting, Protagonists, and Everything We Know Ahead of the Reveal Trailer

As for who will voice Lucia and Jason…that’s anyone’s guess. The running theory is that Bryan Zampella will play Jason based on some cryptic statements he’s made in the past, but plenty of other people think he’s just messing with fans. As for Lucia’s actress, for a time gamers thought Leslie Lluvet (Zenia in Far Cry 6) would play the character. However, Lluvet has gone on record stating she is unconnected to GTA 6.

GTA 6’s Story

While it’s too early to predict every plot twist GTA 6’s narrative will take, if the rumors of Lucia and Jason are true, then the rumor that their Bonnie and Clyde-style dynamic will shape the narrative certainly makes sense. While bank robberies and fleeing from the cops are nothing new for GTA veterans, many quests could potentially revolve around those two activities. Whether or not that means their stories will end in death like their rumored inspirations, however, remains to be seen.

GTA 6’s Setting and Time Period

Reports regarding GTA 6’s setting are contradictory at best. Very early rumors suggested that the game would be set in the 1980s and would allow players to explore a Miami-themed city. That could mean either Vice City (which is based on Miami) or Miami itself since both exist in the GTA universe. Later rumors claimed that GTA 6 will actually take place in a modern-day Vice City. For what it’s worth, that aforementioned leaked development footage certainly seemed to be set during a more modern time period and appeared to take place somewhere in a Flordia-like area. Given how much information points in that direction, it seems increasingly likely that GTA 6 will at least be partially set in Vice City.

However, GTA 6 may not be limited to one location. One of the most durable rumors regarding GTA 6 is the belief that gamers will be able to leave Vice City and explore an extended area of undetermined size. Different claims state gamers will be able to explore a sizable section of oceanic water or even possibly visit different continents. Taking these rumors at face value, theorists are currently divided on whether these international locations will be part of the base game or eventually offered via DLC.

While the upcoming trailer will probably give gamers a solid idea of when GTA 6 will launch, various reports point to a pretty solid release window. Most notably, Video Games Chronicle got its hands on Take-Two Interactive’s earnings call, where the company’s CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick said:

“We remain confident that we are positioning our business for a significant inflection point in fiscal 2025, which we believe will include new record levels of operating performance.”