15 Great Games That Sadly Bombed

Making video games is tough. It can be a struggle just to turn a concept into something that actually works and is fun to play. Even if a developer manages to make a great game, it can still fail to find an audience for reasons that are quite often beyond a studio’s control.

That’s what happened with these games. All of them are fantastic in different ways, but just didn’t meet the expectations their creators had for them. Of course, that’s something of a subjective measure. Some of these games sold hundreds of thousands of copies, or perhaps found wider audiences with re-releases, but none of these games sold well when they were first released, despite critical acclaim.

15. Shenmue

Shenmue was a wildly ambitious game that the world just wasn’t ready for. Its incredible mix of murder mystery investigation, fighting game combat, and an incredibly detailed world full of side activities has gone on to influence the entire sandbox genre, but it perhaps tried to introduce too many new concepts at once and suffered because of it. Shenmue just didn’t have the appeal to move Dreamcast consoles (even if the Sega faithful still turned out for the game).

Unlike most of the games on this list, Shenmue actually sold somewhat well, clearing more than one million copies by 2001. The problem was that Sega poured so much money into its development (reported to be somewhere between $50 and $70 million) that it was virtually impossible to make any money off of it. The excellent Shenmue II sold even worse, largely due to the discontinuation of the Dreamcast and an odd decision to make the game an Xbox exclusive in North America. Supposedly, the long-in-development Shenmue III finally met sales expectations, but it still didn’t wrap up the story of Ryo Hazuki, and it’s looking increasingly unlikely that a fourth Shenmue game will ever see the light of day.