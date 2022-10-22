Gotham Knights: How to Unlock Every Suit In the Game

While that number doesn’t account for the various ways you can customize your suits and gear (more on that in a bit), that’s the base number of outfits that will be available to you throughout the game. While you’ll acquire most of those suits through the same basic processes, a few of them are hidden behind special requirements and paywalls that will make a complete collection difficult or impossible for some players.

How To Unlock Suits in Gotham Knights

The good news is that many of Gotham Knights‘ suits can be unlocked through the normal course of play. In fact, you’ll acquire quite a few suits simply by completing the game’s various missions.

While the majority of missions that directly reward you with new suits are “main missions,” you may have to venture off the beaten path a bit if you’re looking for new and better outfits. Just by sticking to the major missions and objectives, though, you should eventually acquire a respectable collection of outfits.

The bad news is that there doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason as to when you unlock certain suits. Someone might crack the code eventually, but most suit drops appear to be somewhat random (or at least locked behind vague level and progress requirements). A few are obviously acquired by reaching major points in the game’s story, but you never really know when a new suit is going to drop outside of campaign moments. So if you’re looking for a very specific suit style, there doesn’t appear to be a way to just go out and find it (with a couple of exceptions that we’ll discuss in a bit).

Gotham Knights: How to Craft Suits With Blueprints

While some suits and styles in Gotham Knights are unlocked outright simply by finding them in the world, you’ll end up needing to craft many of them by finding a blueprint for that suit. Again, those blueprints are spread throughout the game, and you’ll also earn them by completing various objectives and missions. Some will simply drop from defeated enemies and others will be handed out as rewards. Some blueprints can even be found in the secret caches Batman left throughout the city.

When you acquire the blueprint you’re looking for, you’ll want to open up the Batcomputer and choose the “Gear” option (you can also just go to the crafting area in the Belfry). Regardless of how you get there, you’ll want to select the “Crafting” option in that menu (it’s between “Loadout” and “Mods”). That will allow you to actually create the design associated with the discovered blueprint.