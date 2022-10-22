Gotham Knights: How to Change Characters
While you can swap between Gotham Knight's four playable characters, that process isn't quite as simple as you'd think it would be.
Gotham Knights gives you a ton of (arguably too many) objectives, mechanics, and functions to process pretty might right out of the gate. That’s why it’s so strange that the game makes one of its most basic features (how to switch characters) so much more confusing than it needs to be.
To change characters in Gotham Knights, you’ll need to head to the “costume rack” in the back area of the Belfry. Interact with the costume of the hero you’d like to play as. From there, you’ll be able to play as that character until you decide to swap heroes again.
Unfortunately, that does means that you’re not able to change characters in Gotham Knights while you’re out on patrol or on a mission. To be honest, that is..unfortunate. It would be nice to be able to swap characters while you’re out in the city so that you can immediately start testing their abilities and getting used to their unique playstyle. Such as it is, you’re currently required to go back to the Belfry whenever you want to change heroes. That also means that you will need to end your current patrol if you want to perform the swap.
You should also know that there are some scenes in the game that will play out slightly differently depending on which character you’re currently playing as. Said differences really only amount to a few dialog differences, but those dialog differences can impact some scenes more than others. Without getting into spoilers, you’ll really want to make sure you play Gotham Knights’ final mission as your favorite character in order to get the “best” version of the ending for you. Again, the basic final scenes will all play out the same, but you’ll still get more out of those final moments if you’re playing as your personal favorite character as they unfold.
Given some of those restrictions, you’re probably wondering “Do Gotham Knights characters share skill points?” After all, if they don’t, then that means you’re going to have to level up every character every time you want to swap heroes. So far as that goes, I actually have some good news for you.
Skill points and experience are shared between Gotham Knights‘ characters equally. So, if you’ve been playing as Red Hood until you reach Level 8 and suddenly want to play as Robin, Robin will also be Level 8 and have all the skill points associated with that level available to him. That makes it significantly easier to find your favorite character or simply swap characters whenever you start feeling a little bored with your current hero.
Unfortunately, there are some aspects of the game that are unique to the character you’re currently playing as. Most notably, you will need to complete each character’s Knighthood challenges separately. That means that if you want to unlock every character’s unique traversal ability and other key skills (like Momentum Abilities), you will need to put the time into each one of them. Since that can take quite a while, you’re really still best off trying to focus as much of your attention as possible on the character you think you’re going to want to spend the most time as.
Finally, crafting resources are also shared between the characters, so you can dismantle one character’s piece of extra equipment and use those suddenly spare parts for your preferred character’s next upgrade. That does help make the process of leveling multiple characters slightly smoother than it would otherwise be.