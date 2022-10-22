Gotham Knights: How To Unlock Your Gliding Ability

One Step Ahead is slightly trickier. Basically, you’ll need to head out on patrol and find the locations of 10 Premeditated Crimes. To locate Premeditated Crimes, scan any regular enemies before you fight them. Look for the “question mark” that appears over some of their heads. That question mark lets you know that you’re able to interrogate that enemy for additional information. After interrogating them, you’ll be able to stop a new Premeditated Crime during your next patrol. Unfortunately, that means it will take you several nights to complete this challenge. You may unlock several Premeditated Crimes in a single patrol if you’re really lucky, but that depends on how many of the right thugs you’re able to find in one night.

Against all Odds is actually the most annoying of the three challenges. While it’s easy to take down the game’s Enforcer enemies, you never know when or where they’re going to appear. You can usually find them during Premeditated Crimes and certain campaign missions mixed in with the other enemies. Basically, keep working your way through the rest of the game, and you’ll eventually find the Enforcers needed to complete this challenge.

When you’ve completed your current character’s final Knighthood challenge, go back to the Belfry and interact with Batman’s mask. That will allow you to unlock your character’s glide ability.

Actually, a word of warning about that “glide” ability. Batgirl is the only character in the game who can glide in Gotham Knights as Batman glided in the Arkham games. Each character in the game actually has their own method of quick traversal:

Batgirl – Cape Glide

Nightwing – Mechanical Glider

Robin – Teleportation

Red Hood – Mystical Leap

Batgirl’s method of transportation will feel instantly familiar to every Arkham fan, but the others will take some serious getting used to. Red Hood’s transportation method, in particular, is a little awkward to get the hang of at first.