God of War Ragnarok Release Time: When Can You Start Playing the Game?

After about a four-year wait, God of War Ragnarök is almost here. We know you’re all waiting to see if the game lives up to the hype (it does), but we also know you’re waiting to see when you’ll actually be able to play the game.

At present, God of War Ragnarök is scheduled to release on November 9 at midnight in your local region. To keep things as simple as possible, everyone with a copy of God of War Ragnarök will be able to start playing the game as soon as the clock strikes midnight and the calendar turns to November 9.

If you want to make things slightly more complicated, it does appear that there are a couple of notable exceptions to that simple rule. Because some regions will technically turn the calendar to November 9 earlier than others, players in those regions will technically be able to play the game sooner than others. Specifically, that means that those in New Zealand will be able to play the game nearly a day before many other regions. As always, those looking to start playing the game as soon as possible can always change their location to New Zealand. There are other ways to play the game slightly sooner, but most will be best off using the New Zealand trick if they’re looking to jump the line.

Interestingly, it also seems that PT time zone users will actually be able to start playing the game at 9:00 PM on November 8. While the information on that slightly easier release time is largely based on the releases of previous PlayStation projects, there’s been no indication that Ragnarök will abandon that recent release time approach. As such, West Coast users should try playing the game slightly ahead of time if they’re interested in doing so.