15 Games That Changed Drastically During Development 

14. Splinter Cell Conviction

After releasing four acclaimed games in the Splinter Cell franchise in just five years, Ubisoft was looking to inject some new ideas into the franchise. While Conviction‘s eventual set-up (which turned Sam Fisher into a renegade agent), was certainly a change of pace for the franchise, the first videos of Conviction showcased a significantly different experience. Honestly, we’re probably better off with the refined version we got instead.

The earliest Conviction demos were certainly graphically impressive for such an early HD game, but the game itself looked more like Assassin’s Creed or Hitman than Splinter Cell. Apparently, the idea was to give Sam Fisher some sort of sixth sense that would help him get around the various environments, and the gameplay would have emphasized hand-to-hand combat as well as much more traditional stealth than what made it into the final game. Development was quietly halted after a couple of years before pivoting to the version of Conviction that’s now considered a high point for the series.

13. The Bureau: XCOM Declassified

The Bureau was one of those games that always looked interesting in previews, but never quite came together due to a lengthy and troubled development. The first version of the game (which was in development from 2006-2011) was intended to be a first-person shooter set in the ‘50s with horror and stealth elements that players would utilize to face an “unknowable” alien enemy. The team even experimented with asymmetrical multiplayer mode (still a rarity at that time).

Unfortunately, a variety of creative and personnel changes slowly chipped away at that vision. With time running out, a little over a year was then spent developing a third-person version of the game that also would have incorporated stealth elements and bridged the gap between the old and new XCOM games. That ultimately evolved into the somewhat generic tactical shooter set in the ‘60s that contained elements of those interesting ideas but was ultimately kind of a mess that received a mixed reception.

12. Duke Nukem Forever

Duke Nukem Forever has become such a punchline in the gaming world that it almost feels unfair to include it on a list like this. Then again, few games have spent 14 years in development to end up with so little to show for it.

While other games on this list changed course to move to another platform or better appeal to a changing market, Duke Nukem Forever’s many changes in direction are largely attributable to studio mismanagement. The game was hotly anticipated when it was announced by developer 3D Realms in 1997 and shown running on the Quake II engine the following year. However, a move to the Unreal Engine was soon necessary to better render the game’s large outdoor environments.