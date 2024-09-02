Forgotten ‘90s First-Person Shooters that Deserve a Remake

Hexen: Beyond Heretic (1995)

Though id Software is still known for its work on some of the biggest FPS games of all time, many gamers have forgotten one of the more interesting shooter series it published back in the ‘90s. Hexen was actually the second game in a series of four, though it’s still the best. While most other FPS games of the era focused on gunplay, in Hexen, you could choose from a fighter, mage, or cleric, allowing for combat that focused more on melee fighting, spellcasting, or a combination of the two.

Microsoft now owns the full rights to Hexen after purchasing both id and Activision Blizzard (which bought Hexen developer Raven Software many years ago). They certainly have more than enough talented studios on hand that they could put together a really fantastic remake if they wanted to, though it may not be a priority given how many other better known are now under the Xbox umbrella.

The Terminator: Future Shock (1995)

Like the movie franchise itself, The Terminator has a very mixed history in games, littered with both classics and some of the very worst the medium has to offer. Future Shock still holds up as one of the better games based on the movies, though. Maybe its design was sent back in time by Skynet, because in 1995, this really did feel like a game from the future thanks to large, open levels that could be freely explored, and the ability to drive vehicles, a rarity in the FPS genre at the time. And it featured a really awesome soundtrack.

The biggest knocks against Future Shock were that it could slow down when there was too much action on-screen (not surprising with those big levels) and that you could do so much, the controls could feel overly complex at times. But with the benefit of a modern remake, those are fairly minor issues that could be easily cleaned up.

Disruptor (1996)

Today, Insomniac Games is one of the most respected studios in the industry, but in the mid-90s they were a small rookie developer just looking to break into the industry with a Doom clone for the PS1. While Disruptor wears its inspiration on its sleeve, it actually tried to innovate with “psionic powers” that let you shock enemies, generate a shield, or heal yourself. Really, it was rather ahead of its time with these ideas as they’ve become extremely common in other shooters in various forms.

Despite strong reviews, sales were below expectations. Keep in mind that this was still a year before GoldenEye 007 on the N64. Gamers really weren’t used to first-person shooters on consoles. The good news is that things turned out well for Insomniac in the long run, and given how far along the studio has come over the years, it would be really interesting to see what they could do now with a fresh take on Disruptor.