15 Worst Video Game Consoles Ever

15. Sega 32X

The idea of the 32X was arguably sound. It was an add-on to the Sega Genesis that would have its own library of enhanced games. Unfortunately, the timing of its release was horrible and the attachment fell flat. It already felt redundant when compared to the Sega CD: the other Genesis attachment that promised a spruced-up gaming experience. The Sega CD at least had a stronger sense of identity. It also didn’t help that the 32X came out roughly the same time as the Sega Saturn (a few months before for the US, a couple of weeks later for Japan), which really stole its thunder as a hardware superstar.

Even though the device was released way too late, it still was rushed into development and its library shows it. While there are some good titles in there, developers did not have the time to truly play with what the 32X was capable of and few games truly met its full potential. In the end, it was another notch in the belt of Sega’s downfall as a hardware giant.

14. Atari Jaguar

Speaking of Sega’s downfall, one thing you won’t see on this list is the Sega Dreamcast. Despite being the final nail in the coffin for Sega in the console game and a financial failure, it’s still a beloved machine with its share of absolute classics and awesome ports. The nostalgia is strong for Sega’s final gasp, but the same can’t really be said for its Atari counterpart: the Jaguar. Truth is, the Atari Jaguar just wasn’t very good.

Outside of a few standout games (Alien vs. Predator comes to mind), Jaguar’s library didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Apparently, its messy hardware was a turn-off to a lot of developers, causing some major companies to ignore it completely. Add a laughably bad controller that nobody liked and the Jaguar was doomed from the start. Despite its brand recognition and dubious claims of being a 64-bit console in a 16-bit era, the Jaguar just could not compete with the SNES and Genesis. Once the next set of consoles hit the scene and succeeded in being what Jaguar pretended to be, there was no coming back.

13. Nokia N-Gage

The N-Gage was so close, but so far away. They almost had something. A phone/gaming hybrid was something that was going to be a major deal years later, but Nokia just did not have the chops to realize it in the right way. It didn’t work well as a handheld gaming device and it did not work especially well as a phone. It was filled with iffy design choices, like the ways the buttons were mapped out and the fact that you had to remove the battery just to change your game.

That’s not to say that it was all bad. The N-Gage was technically more powerful than the Game Boy Advance, but certain games were trying to punch way above their weight class (ie. most of the games with 3D graphics, like Call of Duty and Tomb Raider). The vertical screen was a baffling design flaw, but at least there were a few games that went well with that, like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Mile High Pinball. In hindsight, the N-Gage really could have been something more than a laughing stock it ended up becoming.