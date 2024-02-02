Why Final Fantasy 8 Deserves the Remake It Will Never Get

Furthermore, VIII managed to not bog itself down with labyrinthian plots. Most of the greater chess moves are visible through the ground-floor perspectives of Squall, Rinoa, and the rest. The world itself is unnamed, and its handful of tense world powers don’t come with reams of backstory. Balamb is the underdog proving ground, Galbaldia is the war-hungry aggressor, Esthar is a reclusive technological superpower, whose stake in the central conflict is at first unknown. It’s a pleasant throwback to the pixel era. To populate it, Final Fantasy VIII takes the hero squads of old and twists them up. Countries of war-weary and frightened people look to the usual heroes, but these kids aren’t as seasoned as they’re trying to act. The reasons why take a little time to play out.

Final Fantasy VII Excellent Cast Was Comprised of Unusual Suspects

As befitting a bunch of kids hot-dropped into a war, most members of Final Fantasy VIII’s cast start off as an archetype. Seifer, the bully, is a kind of Stand By Me-era Kiefer Sutherland. Squall is the emotionally stunted introvert that thankfully missed the incel era. Zell is the sports guy and Irvine is “Cowboy Ken.”

The ladies have Qustis as the “Ice Queen” and Selphie as “The Pixie”. The adults, meanwhile, at first hide the nuance these kids earn, as Cid’s facade as The Teacher to his reveal as a genuine father figure parallels Laguna Loire’s Ditz-to-Leader routine. Even the Sorceress Edea is hiding a few layers of history between her and her rise as the game’s first Big Bad. And it’s worth noting that it’s the non-soldier Rinoa, with her innocence, stubbornness, and rebellious purpose, that jump-starts the internal growth of many of these characters. Aerith Gainsborough died so Rinoa Heartilly could fly.

The cast’s blank slate beginning also has a purpose that’s both harrowing and meaningful to the game’s protest against child soldiers. The very act of soldiering for SeeD, wielding the Guardian Forces and forcing magic to serve them, has gradually wiped their memories. Ironic that it’s conflict that sees them grow and remember. Now, though, it’s a conflict with a purpose.

It’s also a surprising early text about toxic masculinity. The duels and bullying between Seifer and Squall happen because there are few other emotional outlets in their lives. That’s especially true of Seifer who relies on his physical prowess to feel worthy. He ends up becoming a knight for Edea because it’s all he knows. Squall learns otherwise. In contrast to his predecessor, Cloud, his growth as a person isn’t triggered by his conflict. He must instead learn how to be a full person by accepting his memories, his emotions, and his need for love. He becomes Rinoa’s knight out of kindness and respect. That love saves his life in the final act, giving him a no-bullshit, no-bittersweet take-backsies, full-on happy ending. When was the last time Final Fantasy did that?

Meanwhile, a sublimated fear of feminine wiles is core to the game’s conflict, mirrored by Rinoa’s loving nature and the story of Ellone’s parents. The Sorceresses are often (but not always) feared and hated, even as their gift of magic is forcefully harnessed for others to use. Edea, under the sway of another Sorceress, Ultimecia, uses these fears to her advantage. She manipulates the war so that she can exact her time compression ritual, forcing all of time and space into a singularity over which she would have total control. Somewhere in Esthar is a guy yelling misogynistic slurs into a Est-Tube vid about this.