30 Years Ago, Final Fantasy 6’s Opera Scene Changed Gaming Forever

Now, it seems like such a silly idea that you could ever change so many hearts and minds so easily (or that there was actually any need to do so in the first place). Still, that idea managed to take root. Those who saw and loved gaming as art wanted to point at something undeniably beautiful and allow it to make an otherwise complex argument for them.

Along came that opera sequence. It is, as noted, an almost inarguably beautiful example of video game artistry that showcased the kinds of visuals, sounds, and storytelling moments some of the most talented people in the industry were capable of creating. Yet, it was also an opera: as old-world of an example of “true art” as you will find.

For centuries, operas have been put on a pedestal as the often definitive example of what should live at the intersection of art and entertainment. Numerous creators in various mediums have, at some point, been asked to bow at the altar of Gilbert and Sullivan. That is not a knock against operas, their creators, or their fans. It is, however, a reminder that we culturally tend to cling to institutions rather than risking to recognize the legitimacy of emerging pursuits in their time.

And so, the Final Fantasy 6 team made an opera in their video game. Not a full opera and perhaps not one that would be held in high esteem by the critics and fans of that scene, but an opera nonetheless. Though that scene playfully mocks the pretentiousness of operas in its ways (especially by the time the giant octopus crashes the scene), it is also filled with sweeping music, impeccable staging, grand performances, themes of love and loss, and so many other classically operatic concepts. It’s just that it’s all done in a way that feels true to the style and story of the video game it is in.

On some level, I believe that is what gamers latched onto at that time and even now. Final Fantasy 6’s opera sequence was a stunningly beautiful artistic achievement capable of bringing tears to your eyes. It was also something that had to be seen and played to be believed. You’d read about that scene in Nintendo Power or EGM and be compelled to see it for yourself just to witness and believe the glowing praise that accompanied the mere mention of it. For many, even our imaginations fell woefully short of the thing itself.

Spoiler alert, but that opera scene didn’t end the “games are art” debate overnight. What it did, though, was give those who supported that idea a clear rallying point and caused gaming’s greatest critics to at least pause long enough to retool their rapidly thinning arguments. In the long run, that scene arguably paved the way for some of the most notable future Final Fantasy scenes as well as those aforementioned modern cinematic gaming sequences that have become so common that we run the risk of taking them for granted.