Forspoken Is That Frustrating Piece of Entertainment That Gets Good “Eventually”

So many of Forspoken‘s problems are front-loaded, including those aforementioned dialog and writing issues. That’s not to say that those who were turned off by the early examples game’s writing style simply didn’t play the game long enough, but rather that some of the worst examples of that style are found near the beginning of the game. You’ve probably already seen some of them being shared across pretty much every form of social media.

Forspoken‘s gameplay is actually the bigger offender during those first few hours, though. In theory, a free-running ARPG that sees you bounce between open-world environments as you fire magic missiles at mythical beasts sounds pretty good. In practice, Forspoken‘s erratic camera angles, clumsy controls, and slow upgrade system undermine a lot of that potential. You spend too much of the early parts game trying to circle around enemies and fire off relatively weak (and often awkward) forms of supposedly powerful magic that really just chip away at hovering health bars. That sensation of immediate and wonderful power that Frey is always talking about is only properly conveyed through painfully brief moments of early gameplay.

Mind you, Forspoken isn’t a very long game. Those just trying to beat the main campaign will probably be able to do so in about 15-20 hours. So when I tell you that Forspoken gets good “eventually,” I mean that it starts to pick up at around the 7-to-8-hour mark (depending on your playstyle). At that point in the game, though, things really do start to get interesting.

A little over halfway through your Forspoken adventure, the game starts to inch closer to becoming that title some hoped it would be. The story grows to tell that tale of a fascinating fantasy world filled with culture and history. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself more engaged with the side characters and their role in that world than with Frey herself (though she really does come into her own during the later parts of the adventure).

More importantly, Forspoken‘s gameplay gradually becomes pretty compelling. While Forspoken‘s wonky camera and sometimes stiff controls are issues that never really go away, you do start to become more comfortable with them one way or the other after you spend enough time with them. While that’s not necessarily a testament to the game’s brilliance, familiarity isn’t Forspoken‘s only attribute.

Once you unlock different kinds of increasingly elaborate spells and additional movement mechanics, you’ll start to appreciate the many ways you can approach combat scenarios and how good executing those strategies makes you feel. Forspoken is never able to reach Dark Souls/Elden Ring levels in that respect, but that comparison isn’t unwarranted. The game certainly strives to make complex combat mechanics feel like second nature, and it does achieve a form of that fabled gameplay flow at some point.