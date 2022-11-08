FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Update: Release Time, Teams, New FUT Cards, and Ultimate Soundtrack

World football takes center stage once again this November. This year’s FIFA World Cup will be played in Qatar, marking the 22nd edition of the tournament. Defending champions France will be looking to repeat their 2018 glory, while other favorites like Belgium and Brazil will try to claim the title. And then of course there is England, who haven’t won the tournament since 1960 and will be looking to finally take the cup home this year.

This also means FIFA 23, the final EA football sim that will carry the “FIFA” name, is getting a new World Cup mode this month ahead of the tournament’s start on Nov. 20. Here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the game’s big World Cup update…

FIFA 23 World Cup Mode Release Time

The long-awaited World Cup mode will finally hit FIFA 23 on Nov. 9, while FIFA Ultimate Team update with new card packs will released on Nov. 11 at 10:00 PT/13:00 ET/18:00 GMT.

Other features included in the FIFA 23 World Cup mode include online tournaments and a World Cup Live match type that allows you to play past or current fixtures as the real-world cup progresses. For an overview of everything coming to the game with the new World Cup update, check out the trailer below: