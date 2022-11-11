FIFA 23 Just Decided Who Will Win 2022 World Cup and Who Will Score the Most Goals

The biggest tournament in football not named the Champions League will hit the world stage on Nov. 20, bringing with it all the excitement this beautiful sport has to offer. While defending World Cup winners France are determined to lift the trophy once again like they did in 2018, there are definitely a few other nations viewed as favorites to win it. Just taking a peek at the FIFA World Ranking, Brazil, Belgium, Argentina, England, Spain, The Netherlands, Portugal, and Denmark should all do very well at this year’s tournament in theory, but football is ultimately unpredictable.

Well, unless you’re EA Sports. For years, the video game publisher has used its popular football sim FIFA to predict World Cup winners. That’s nothing new for the studio, of course — they do the same every year with Madden and the Super Bowl. But what is really interesting is that FIFA has correctly predicted the last three World Cup winners: Spain at South Africa 2010, Germany at Brazil 2014, and France at Russia 2018. Just ahead of the debut of the World Cup in Qatar, FIFA 23 has now predicted who will lift the cup in 2022.

After simulating all 64 matches of the World Cup with all 32 nations participating in the tournament, FIFA 23 has a winner: apparently, Argentina and footy superstar Lionel Messi are about to have a massive end of year. (Sorry, England, FIFA says it’s not coming home.)

🇪🇸✅ 2010

🇩🇪✅ 2014

🇫🇷✅ 2018

🇦🇷❓ 2022



EA SPORTS has got it right since 2010 👀 See how the FIFA World Cup played out in the #FIFA23 simulation and have your say 🏆 https://t.co/rQ24tEwrTg pic.twitter.com/EuiyhQnPQI — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 8, 2022

The final ultimately came down to Argentina and Brazil, South American rivals who haven’t won the World Cup in quite some time. La Seleção won it most recently at Korea/Japan 2002, while Argentina last tasted glory at Mexico 1986. In other words, a real-world win for either of these nations would be a very big deal, especially after European nations have dominated world football for so long.