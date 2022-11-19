FIFA 23: World Cup Match Schedule to Track Path to Glory Upgrades

The most important sports showcase in world football has arrived. Qatar 2022 will bring together the 32 best national teams on the planet to compete for the coveted World Cup. To celebrate the occasion, which only comes around every four years, FIFA 23 has released a new promo for its Ultimate Team mode called Path to Glory.

The Path to Glory promo adds new cards to packs that get boosts based on each player’s real-world performance in the World Cup. In essence, the better a Path to Glory player’s squad does in the cup — from qualifying from the Group Stage to taking the trophy home for their nation — the better the card will get, making these players better on the virtual pitch.

Upgrades based on real-world progress are as follows:

Qualify from Group Stage – +1 In-form Upgrade

Win Round of 16 – +1 In-form Upgrade

Win Quarter Final – 5 Star Weak Foot Upgrade

Win Semi Final – 5 Star Skills Upgrade

Win the World Cup – +1 In-form Upgrade, Three New Traits

In order to know which Path to Glory cards are on their way to getting these valuable upgrades, you’ll want to keep track of each nation’s performance throughout the real-world tournament. See Portugal headed to the Round of 16? You’ll want to make sure you keep your Bernard Silva Path to Glory card handy.