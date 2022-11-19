FIFA 23: World Cup Match Schedule to Track Path to Glory Upgrades
FIFA 23's Path to Glory is the latest FUT promo you'll want to keep an eye on.
The most important sports showcase in world football has arrived. Qatar 2022 will bring together the 32 best national teams on the planet to compete for the coveted World Cup. To celebrate the occasion, which only comes around every four years, FIFA 23 has released a new promo for its Ultimate Team mode called Path to Glory.
The Path to Glory promo adds new cards to packs that get boosts based on each player’s real-world performance in the World Cup. In essence, the better a Path to Glory player’s squad does in the cup — from qualifying from the Group Stage to taking the trophy home for their nation — the better the card will get, making these players better on the virtual pitch.
Upgrades based on real-world progress are as follows:
- Qualify from Group Stage – +1 In-form Upgrade
- Win Round of 16 – +1 In-form Upgrade
- Win Quarter Final – 5 Star Weak Foot Upgrade
- Win Semi Final – 5 Star Skills Upgrade
- Win the World Cup – +1 In-form Upgrade, Three New Traits
In order to know which Path to Glory cards are on their way to getting these valuable upgrades, you’ll want to keep track of each nation’s performance throughout the real-world tournament. See Portugal headed to the Round of 16? You’ll want to make sure you keep your Bernard Silva Path to Glory card handy.
Below, you can check out the full World Cup match schedule and the Path to Glory cards you’ll want to keep track of…
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Teams and Groups
Here are all the nations participating in the FIFA World Cup and the breakdown of the first round groups.
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Span, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Each squad will play three matches in the group stage. The first and second place squads in each group at the end of the first round will qualify to the Round of 16.
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Match Schedule
If you want to track how each team is doing at Qatar 2022 in order to keep an eye on the best Path to Glory cards in FUT, here’s the complete World Cup match schedule:
Group Stage
Sunday, Nov. 20
Qatar vs. Ecuador
Monday, Nov. 21
England vs. Iran
Senegal vs. Netherlands
United States vs. Wales
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
Denmark vs. Tunisia
Mexico vs. Poland
France vs. Australia
Wednesday, Nov. 23
Morocco vs. Croatia
Germany vs. Japan
Spain vs. Costa Rica
Belgium vs. Canada
Thursday, Nov. 24
Switzerland vs. Cameroon
Uruguay vs. South Korea
Portugal vs. Ghana
Brazil vs. Serbia
Friday, Nov. 25
Wales vs. Iran
Qatar vs. Senegal
Netherlands vs. Ecuador
England vs. United States
Saturday, Nov. 26
Tunisia vs. Australia
Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
France vs. Denmark
Argentina vs. Mexico
Sunday, Nov. 27
Japan vs. Costa Rica
Belgium vs. Morocco
Croatia vs. Canada
Spain vs. Germany
Monday, Nov. 28
Cameroon vs. Serbia
South Korea vs. Ghana
Brazil vs. Switzerland
Portugal vs. Uruguay
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Netherlands vs. Qatar
Ecuador vs. Senegal
Wales vs. England
Iran vs. United States
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Tunisia vs. France
Australia vs. Denmark
Poland vs. Argentina
Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
Thursday, Dec. 1
Croatia vs. Belgium
Canada vs. Morocco
Japan vs. Spain
Costa Rica vs. Germany
Friday, Dec. 2
South Korea vs. Portugal
Ghana vs. Uruguay
Cameroon vs. Brazil
Serbia vs. Switzerland
Round of 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up
Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up
Sunday, Dec. 4
Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up
Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up
Monday, Dec. 5
Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up
Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up
Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up
Quarterfinals
Friday, Dec. 9
Quarterfinal 1
Quarterfinal 2
Saturday, Dec. 10
Quarterfinal 3
Quarterfinal 4
Semifinals
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Semifinal 1
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Semifinal 2
Third Place
Saturday, Dec. 17
Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser
Final
Sunday, Dec. 18
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m. on Fox and Telemundo
FIFA 23 Path to Glory Cards
You can acquire Path to Glory cards by buying packs at the store, completing Squad Building Challenges, or as Objective rewards. If you need a rundown of the Path to Glory cards released on FIFA 23‘s FUT mode so far, here’s a rundown of Teams 1 & 2…
Team 1
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal) – OVR 90
- Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona and Netherlands) – OVR 88
- Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan and Belgium) – OVR 88
- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France) – OVR 87
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain) – OVR 87
- Jack Grealish (Manchester City and England) – OVR 87
- Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich and Germany) – OVR 87
- Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus and Poland) – OVR 87
- Ronald Araujo (Barcelona and Uruguay) – OVR 86
- Thomas Delaney (Sevilla and Denmark) – OVR 86
- Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake and Costa Rica) – OVR 85
Team 2
- Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich and Germany) – OVR 89
- Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla and Argentina) – OVR 88
- Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan and Croatia) – OVR 88
- Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid and Belgium) – OVR 87
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City and England) – OVR 87
- Christian Pulisic (Chelsea and USA) – OVR 87
- Hirving Lozano (Napoli and Mexico) – OVR 87
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina) – OVR 86
- Sofiane Boufal (Angers and Morocco) – OVR 86
FIFA 23 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.