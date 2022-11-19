FIFA 23 Path to Glory Players and Heroes: Best FUT World Cup Cards
With Path to Glory Team 2 now available in FIFA 23, here's what you need to know about the game's FUT World Cup cards.
World Cup Qatar 2022 might be making headlines for all the wrong reasons — including alleged human rights violations — but the tournament is pushing ahead with its Nov. 20 start date, when the host squad will face off against Ecuador. Ahead of that opening tie, FIFA 23 has launched its World Cup mode as well as a new Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team.
While the traditional tournament mode is pretty straightforward, including a World Cup Live match type that allows you to play past or current fixtures as the real-world cup progresses, Path to Glory requires a little more explanation for those new to FUT.
Here’s what you need to know about Path to Glory, including the Team 2 cards released by EA Sports ahead of the start of Qatar 2022:
FIFA 23 FUT Path to Glory Players
The Path to Glory promo adds new cards to packs that get boosts based on each player’s real-world performance in the tournament. In essence, the better a Path to Glory player’s squad does in the cup — from qualifying from the Group Stage to taking the trophy home for their nation — the better the card will get, making these players better on the virtual pitch.
Upgrades based on real-world progress are as follows:
- Qualify from Group Stage – +1 In-form Upgrade
- Win Round of 16 – +1 In-form Upgrade
- Win Quarter Final – 5 Star Weak Foot Upgrade
- Win Semi Final – 5 Star Skills Upgrade
- Win the World Cup – +1 In-form Upgrade, Three New Traits
As you might have guessed, you can acquire these cards by buying packs at the store, completing Squad Building Challenges, or as Objective rewards. Much like with Team of the Week, EA has just announced Team 2 of Path to Glory cards now available in FUT.
Here’s the rundown of the new Path to Glory cards you’ll want to scoop up in Ultimate Team:
- Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich and Germany) – OVR 89
- Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla and Argentina) – OVR 88
- Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan and Croatia) – OVR 88
- Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid and Belgium) – OVR 87
- Kyle Walker (Manchester City and England) – OVR 87
- Christian Pulisic (Chelsea and USA) – OVR 87
- Hirving Lozano (Napoli and Mexico) – OVR 87
- Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur and Argentina) – OVR 86
- Sofiane Boufal (Angers and Morocco) – OVR 86
And just to recap, here are the previously released Team 1 cards:
- Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal) – OVR 90
- Frenkie De Jong (Barcelona and Netherlands) – OVR 88
- Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan and Belgium) – OVR 88
- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France) – OVR 87
- Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid and Spain) – OVR 87
- Jack Grealish (Manchester City and England) – OVR 87
- Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich and Germany) – OVR 87
- Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus and Poland) – OVR 87
- Ronald Araujo (Barcelona and Uruguay) – OVR 86
- Thomas Delaney (Sevilla and Denmark) – OVR 86
- Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake and Costa Rica) – OVR 85
FIFA 23 World Cup Heroes Cards
To celebrate the start of the World Cup, FIFA has also released the second batch of Heroes cards from Marvel Comics. Included in the second batch are Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Rafa Marquez, Joan Capdevila, and Joe Cole.
To recap, here are all the Heroes cards coming to FUT:
- Yaya Touré (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 87)
- Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 86)
- Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 88)
- Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 87)
- Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 86)
- Diego Forlán (Uraguay/La Liga, 88)
- Lucio (Brazil/Bundesliga, 89)
- Rafael Márquez (Mexico/La Liga, 88)
- Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 88)
- Peter Crouch (Premier League, 85)
- Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 87)
- Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 87)
- Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 86)
- Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 86)
- Jean-Pierre Papin (France/Ligue 1, 89)
- Rudi Völler (Germany/Serie A, 89)
- Joan Capdevila (Spain/La Liga, 86)
- Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 86)
- Saeed Al-Owairan (Saudi Arabia/SPL, 85)
- Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 87)
- Morientes (Spain/La Liga, 89)
- Abedi Pele (Ghana, Ligue 1, 89)
- David Ginola (France/Ligue 1, 89)
- Jurgen Kohler (Germany/Bundesliga, 89)
- Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 88)
- Antonio Di Matale (Italy/Serie A, 88)
- Mario Gomez (Germany/Bundesliga, 88)
- Diego Milito (Argentina/Serie A, 88)
- Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 87)
- Ivan Cordoba (Columbia/Serie A, 87)
- Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 87)
- Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 86)
- Ole Gunnar Solkjaer (Norway/Premier League, 86)
- Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 86)
- Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia/La Liga, 86)
- Jerzy Dudek (Poland/Premier League, 86)
- Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 86)
- Lars Ricken (Germany/Bundesliga, 85)
- Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 85)
- Clint Dempsey (USA/MLS, 85)
FIFA 23 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.