FIFA 23 Path to Glory Players and Heroes: Best FUT World Cup Cards

World Cup Qatar 2022 might be making headlines for all the wrong reasons — including alleged human rights violations — but the tournament is pushing ahead with its Nov. 20 start date, when the host squad will face off against Ecuador. Ahead of that opening tie, FIFA 23 has launched its World Cup mode as well as a new Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team.

While the traditional tournament mode is pretty straightforward, including a World Cup Live match type that allows you to play past or current fixtures as the real-world cup progresses, Path to Glory requires a little more explanation for those new to FUT.

Here’s what you need to know about Path to Glory, including the Team 2 cards released by EA Sports ahead of the start of Qatar 2022:

FIFA 23 FUT Path to Glory Players

The Path to Glory promo adds new cards to packs that get boosts based on each player’s real-world performance in the tournament. In essence, the better a Path to Glory player’s squad does in the cup — from qualifying from the Group Stage to taking the trophy home for their nation — the better the card will get, making these players better on the virtual pitch.