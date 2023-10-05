How Assassin’s Creed Mirage Took the Franchise Back to Its Roots and Recreated a “Lost City”

“Medieval Baghdad is a ‘lost city’ which was destroyed by the Mongols during their conquest of the Middle East. Bringing it to life with the few existing historical sources was a fantastic challenge for the team,” says Sala, who used the writings and maps of 19th-century British scholar Guy Le Strange as the foundation for his designs. Le Strange himself referenced the works of Arabic and Persian medieval sources, such as historians Serapion the Elder and al-Yaʿqūbī “to create a map that is still the reference today,” according to Sala.

The mission wasn’t just to recreate the aesthetic and geography of the ancient city. According to the team’s historian, Raphaël Weyland, the task also involved digging into what life was really like in Baghdad at that time.

“Recreating a city for an AC game is an immense challenge,” Weyland says. “It requires a deep understanding of multiple aspects of the life of that city, many of which historians don’t always think of—political events and life of the court, of course, but also the general layering of the city and how it affected transportation; what elite as well as less fortunate people looked and sounded like; what people ate, how they relaxed, what they considered beautiful or ugly.”

Weyland turned to many sources to study the culture: “For music and the life of famous singers we used the Kitab al-aghani (Book of Songs) by Abu al-Faraj, while for table manners used the Kitab al-bukhala (Book of Misers) by Al-Jahiz.” Ubisoft also collaborated with museums, which provided artifacts from the era. The team studied “everything from uniforms and weapons to floor tiles and astronomical instruments” for inspiration. “Finally, some aspects are directly inspired by modern Iraqi craftspeople who still build boats and tools that look almost identical to the ones Basim would have seen 1200 years ago,” Weyland says.

But for every historical source and relic studied, there were locations in 9th-century Baghdad for which virtually no archaeological evidence exists today. Case in point: the House of Wisdom, which was one of the largest libraries in the world until the Mongols destroyed it in 1258. “We didn’t really know where it was exactly or even the shape of it,” Boudon says. “[We] took inspiration from other cities and writings.” Players can visit the House of Wisdom in the Abbasiyah district, a location tied to Basim’s own childhood.

Sala also turned to his own memories of growing up “on the other side of the Tigris River” to capture what he calls the “Spirit of Baghdad.” For Sala and many others on the team, recreating this lost city was about more than just providing a playground for Assassin’s Creed fans to parkour around. It was about highlighting a time period that is so often overlooked in history books, classrooms, and even pop culture.