Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s Best Feature Is That It Isn’t For Everyone

That enhanced movement system is one of the best aspects of the entire experience. Baghdad is practically a parkour playground filled with wonderful little touches of personality, life, and notable historical reference points you won’t find in any other video game (or many other pieces of entertainment). You really get the sense that the team took a special amount of pleasure in being able to craft a smaller more structured environment rather than a sprawling world of stuff. It’s such a little thing, but this kind of level design is something we see less and less of since increasingly larger open worlds become the unquestioned standard.

When you do need to fight in Mirage, you will most often do so by sneaking up on a target and assassinating them. Again, it sounds so obvious, but given the evolution of recent Assassin’s Creed games, you may be surprised by how difficult it is to remember to actually be stealthy. For that matter, few modern games ever really ask you to utilize stealth without also giving you the tools needed to more than defend yourself in combat if you get caught. As such, I’d almost forgotten the thrill of identifying a target, using whatever means are available to reach them, and then quickly finding a way to take them down before you’re swarmed by their capable and suddenly angry friends.

A legion of so-called power fantasy games can’t offer an experience quite that rewarding, and Mirage offers it time and time again. After spending too much time trying to get into recent Assassin’s Creed games that utilized a gameplay loop built on “freedom” that necessitated a relative lack of meaningful actions, I can’t tell you what a pleasure it was to succeed in Mirage’s gameplay loop where failure and consequences greatly enhance the impact of nearly every encounter and interaction.

Then again, that touches on one of the big reasons Mirage will be divisive. See, it’s not that Mirage doesn’t allow you to get into fights; it’s that it practically makes those fights intentionally unenjoyable to discourage you from seeking them out. Close-quarters combat has been stripped down to its barest essentials. You can survive those battles, but without access to proper combos or meaningful attack abilities, you’re probably not going to have a great time doing it.

To be honest, that’s a symptom of the game’s biggest problem: its lack of ambition and the ways it sometimes treats old-school Assassin’s Creed gameplay like a novelty.

A Mirage In a Desert of Monotony

I understand the desire to force people into more of a stealth-based style, but combat in Mirage never really evolves even as you gain new Perks, abilities, and equipment (which largely make you better at the things you’re already good at). The same is true of the game’s few side activities and the aforementioned narrative. I don’t expect a game to change drastically in those areas over the course of a relatively modest 15-20-hour runtime, but given the considerable foundation that this game had to work with, I did hope it would eventually build towards something slightly more substantial than an exceptional version of fundamental Assassin’s Creed gameplay.