Elden Ring DLC: How to Start Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree‘s DLC is finally here, and fans are already struggling to figure out how to start the new adventure. Hey, what would a FromSoftware game be if even accessing the DLC wasn’t more difficult than it is in most other games?

Truth be told, starting Elden Ring‘s DLC is a genuinely complex process that many Elden Ring players may not be properly prepared for. Here’s everything you (hopefully) need to know about diving into your Shadow of the Erdtree adventure.

Do I Need to Own the Base Elden Ring Game to Start Shadow of the Erdtree?

Yes, you need to own the base Elden Ring game to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. If you don’t already own the base Elden Ring game, you can either purchase it and the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC separately or buy them both as part of one of the special bundle packages Bandai Namco is currently offering. Unless you find a good deal on one or the other, the prices should be about the same.

Furthermore, there are currently no plans to bring Elden Ring or Shadow of the Erdtree to Xbox Game Pass or any similar subscription services. You can wait for a sale, but you will have to purchase both at some point if you want to play them.