Elden Ring: Best Weapons and Items After Update 1.06

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that one of the best (and best-selling) games of the year is still getting updated, but Elden Ring‘s recent 1.06 update is quite surprising in a lot of ways. Not only is it a fairly substantial update that kind of came out of the blue, but it includes a number of buffs, nerfs, and alterations that suddenly make certain weapons and strategies more viable than ever before.

While most of Elden Ring‘s recent updates are obviously designed to address some of the game’s many PvP balancing issues, even PvE players should be excited by some of the open-world epic’s recent updates. After all, it’s never a bad time to dive back into Elden Ring, and there’s no better way to play the game again than by experimenting with a few different builds.

That said, please note that this article largely focuses on some of the Elden Ring weapons and items that are suddenly viable or more powerful thanks to the 1.06 update rather than the best overall weapons, items, and builds in the game. While I hope to bring you more information regarding the best new builds in Elden Ring, consider this a preview of the most notable weapons and items that now deserve a second look.

Dark Moon Greatsword

The Dark Moon Greatsword is arguably the coolest weapon in Elden Ring, and it is certainly one of the most difficult weapons in the game to obtain. However, the sad fact of the matter is that the sword has been little more than a gimmick up until this point. Thanks to Elden Ring’s 1.06 update, though, the Dark Moon Greatsword finally has more to offer than a few style points.