EA Sports College Football 25 Release Time, Platforms, Xbox Game Pass, and More

EA Sports College Football 25 is nearly here, or, for some, already here. It turns out that the highly anticipated revival of the NCAA Football series follows a somewhat confusing release time schedule that is becoming more and more common.

EA Sports College Football 25 is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024, at midnight, 12 a.m. ET for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Further release times have not been discussed, so we assume that is the global release time for the game. That means it will be playable at 9 p.m. PT, 11 p.m. CT, and all other corresponding global times on July 18/19. That means you may be able to utilize the New Zealand Time Trick to play the game a bit early. As noted above, though, EA Sports College Football 25 will not be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. Anyone on those platforms will need to upgrade or pivot to play the game.

However, if you purchase the Deluxe Edition of EA Sports College Football 25, you can actually play the game right now. That version of the game came with an early access bonus that allowed those who purchased or pre-ordered it to begin playing the full game on July 15. Technically, you can still play the game early if you purchase that version of the game. However, we’re a bit closer to the global release of the game, so the Deluxe Edition may not be worth the $99.99 asking price.

If you’d like to know more about the pre-order incentives available for this game, you can find the full breakdown of that information here.