Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Time: When Can You Download and Play the Game?

Nearly 12 years after the first game achieved cult classic status, Capcom is finally ready to release Dragon’s Dogma 2. Does this sequel realize the first game’s potential? You won’t have to wait long to find out.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released for PC on March 21 at 5 P.M. PDT, 7 P.M. CT, and 8 P.M. EDT. The game follows a standard global release time schedule, which means that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be available until 12 A.M. GMT, 1 A.M. CET., and 9 A.M. JST on March 22. Of course, with the natural differences in time zones, everyone will technically have access to the game at relatively the same time.

It’s a slightly different story for console players. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on March 22 at Midnight in all global local times. The lone exception applies to gamers in the PDT time zone who will be able to start playing the game at 11 PM on March 21st. That also means the New Zealand trick should work for console gamers who want to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early.

For more information on when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available in your region, please consult these official release time maps: