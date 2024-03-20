Dragon’s Dogma 2 Release Time: When Can You Download and Play the Game?
Here's when you can download, install, and play Dragon's Dogma 2.
Nearly 12 years after the first game achieved cult classic status, Capcom is finally ready to release Dragon’s Dogma 2. Does this sequel realize the first game’s potential? You won’t have to wait long to find out.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released for PC on March 21 at 5 P.M. PDT, 7 P.M. CT, and 8 P.M. EDT. The game follows a standard global release time schedule, which means that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be available until 12 A.M. GMT, 1 A.M. CET., and 9 A.M. JST on March 22. Of course, with the natural differences in time zones, everyone will technically have access to the game at relatively the same time.
It’s a slightly different story for console players. Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on March 22 at Midnight in all global local times. The lone exception applies to gamers in the PDT time zone who will be able to start playing the game at 11 PM on March 21st. That also means the New Zealand trick should work for console gamers who want to play Dragon’s Dogma 2 early.
For more information on when Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available in your region, please consult these official release time maps:
Please note that Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Capcom has not revealed any plans for any last-gen versions of the game at this time.
The good news is that you can start pre-loading Dragon’s Dogma 2 on all available platforms as of March 20. Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s file size is around 65 GB, which actually makes it one of the smaller major releases in recent memory. However, it’s a good idea to install the game as soon as possible if you want to play it on day one.
As is typically the case with modern new releases, Dragon’s Dogma 2‘s various special editions do come with various pre-order bonuses. However, those bonuses are largely limited to in-game items in this instance. That means there is no early access period for Dragon’s Dogma 2 that you can join by pre-ordering the game.
Finally, Dragon’s Dogma 2 does support some online options but does not include any traditional multiplayer modes. Among other things, that means that the game’s servers should be stable enough at launch to let you jump right into the fun.