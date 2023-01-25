Why Devil May Cry 2 Is Still the Most Disappointing Video Game Sequel Ever

It starts with Devil May Cry 2‘s co-protagonist, Dante. In the first game, Dante was a Demon Hunter who fired off cheesy one-liners and bullets in relatively equal quantities. Yes, he could be a lot, but he was also the embodiment of that same sense of “coolness” that originally made it difficult for Capcom to imagine an early version of Devil May Cry as a Resident Evil game. He was supposed to be someone you’d like to have a drink with, and that remains the best way to describe what made him stand out at a time of silent and overly-serious protagonists.

Sadly, that aforementioned desire to turn Dante into a more serious and darker character resulted in a version of the hero almost entirely devoid of personality and dialog. The team didn’t so much make a new character as they stripped an existing character for parts. This version of Dante is such a blank slate that fans used to theorize that there must have been some indescribable tragedy that occurred between the events of the first and second games that made him the way he was. We later learned that tragedy was the circumstance of Devil May Cry 2’s development.

The game does allow you to play as Lucia instead of Dante, though she doesn’t fare much better. Actually, with a few minor differences, many of her moves and campaign levels are exactly the same as Dante’s. She does offer a few unique animations and abilities that some prefer but not so much that she really allows you to play the game in an entirely different way. Lucia was reportedly born from the developers’ desire to answer fan complaints about not being able to play as Trish in the first game, and the word “afterthought” certainly applies to so much of her presence. That becomes tragically apparent the moment the game actually allows you to unlock and play as Trish.

I should note at this time that Devil May Cry 2 isn’t entirely devoid of stylish touches and other evidence of personality. Some of the game’s soundtrack is actually quite good, there are some nice little animations spread throughout, and many fans maintain that Dante’s character design (visually speaking) is still the best in franchise history. For the most part, though, many of those exceptions fall under the umbrella of “little things.” When it comes to the pieces of style that matter most, though, DMC 2 falls hard.

Actually, Devil May Cry 2’s biggest offender in the style department is almost certainly the game’s level design. I already mentioned the problems with the size of DMC 2’s levels, but I’ve yet to mention that many of the game’s levels are nearly indistinguishable variations of the same few colors that explore the limits of what brown can do for you. I’d go so far as to argue that DMC 2 is one of the rare games that actually look worse in HD. That enhanced resolution only makes those memories of seeing this game for the first time and thinking “Why does it look like this?” all the more clear.

Devil May Cry 2’s developers once suggested that the game was actually more technically advanced than its predecessor, and I’m willing to concede that might be technically true. If anything, though, that possible truth really hammers home how important a distinguished sense of style was to the original Devil May Cry. Even if the sequel’s gameplay allowed you to still feel like a badass demon destroyer (it doesn’t), the game’s relative lack of flair, charm, and fun would still drain so much joy from the experience.