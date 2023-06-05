Diablo 4 Legendary Gear Farming: Best Spots and Methods

“Cellars” is the general term for those trap door icon areas you’ll find across Diablo 4’s open world. They’re basically one-room dungeons that contain a large number of enemies and occasional quests. Their limited nature often makes them less appealing than dungeons for farming. Most of the time, they are indeed less efficient than dungeons for farming.

However, Cellars can occasionally be incredibly rewarding. For instance, there is a very rare chance of entering a cellar and having up to three Treasure Goblins spawn inside (at World Tier 3 or higher). Because the Goblins have nowhere to run (and because their loot drop chances are incredibly high) these events will almost always reward you with multiple Legendary items. Even when you’re not that lucky, a properly placed Cellar can easily be part of a larger farm strategy.

For instance, just outside of Kyovashad, there is a cellar next to a World Event location. You probably ran into this spot very early in the game, but here it is on the map for reference:

By running that Cellar and the World Event right next to it over and over again, you have a very good chance of acquiring multiple pieces of Legendary gear. At worst, you’ll earn a lot of lesser gear and the Murmuring Obols needed to gamble for items from the Curiosity Vendor. For more information on how to reset the Cellar and the World Event, be sure to check out this guide.

While this is one of the best-known farming spots in the game of this kind, this trick isn’t limited to this location. If you find a Cellar in close proximity to a World Event and portal, you can loop through those areas over and over again to acquire a ton of extra gear.

Anica’s Claim

Early into the Diablo 4 betas, players discovered that Anica’s Claim was one of the best dungeons for Legendary farming. It still is in the retail version of the game. However, the Diablo 4 experience reveals that the things that make Anica’s Claim a great Legendary farm spot are not unique to Anica’s Claim.