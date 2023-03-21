How Diablo 4 Has (and Hasn’t) Fixed Diablo 3’s Mistakes

Diablo 4’s Improved Build System Helps You Survive The Game’s Much More Challenging Combat

Combat is, unsurprisingly, 99% of the Diablo experience. Even when players aren’t fighting through the hordes of Hell, they are customizing builds, crafting potions, and upgrading armor to improve their combat prowess. The same is true of Diablo 4, which vastly improves much of the Diablo 3 experience.

Skills in Diablo 4 differ greatly from their Diablo 3 counterparts. They not only rely on unique resources instead of a universal mana bar, but you have much more control over which skills you actually get to use at any time. That’s because Diablo 4 assigns you skill points as you level up that can be used to acquire whatever combination of abilities you want. Even better, you can upgrade the skills you acquire by either investing more points into them or by acquiring branching (and mutually exclusive) modifiers.

These changes give players more build and character customization than they had in Diablo 3, especially when you take into account class specializations. Take Sorcerer’s enchantments as an example. This ability lets you turn spells into…well, enchantments that provide passive combat enhancements (such as spawning an ice storm every few seconds). Every class can explore multiple viable build paths, and you can even mix and match some of those build concepts to try entirely new ideas. Thankfully, respeccing is easy, though it does get much more expensive as the game goes on.

When it comes to the actual combat, Diablo 4 sits somewhere between Diablo 2 and 3. You get to use more skills at once than in Diablo 2, which makes moment-to-moment battles faster, but combat is more tactical than Diablo 3 since dodge rolls (which were added to console versions) are now restricted by a timer. These elements, combined with better enemy balancing, make Diablo 4‘s combat more difficult and more exciting overall than it was in Diablo 3. I don’t think I died once in that game, but I died several times during the Diablo 4 beta (mostly to the Den Mother boss in Light’s Watch dungeon), and I generally welcomed the boost in difficulty.

Diablo 4’s Level Scaling Keeps Fights Interesting At the Cost of Some Franchise Staples

While I just praised Diablo 4 for sporting a superior challenge compared to Diablo 3, I will admit that increased challenge comes at a steep cost that could split the fanbase.

During my time in Diablo 4, I noticed that no matter how much I leveled up, enemies always felt as if they were providing the same level of challenge. That’s because the game utilizes a level scaling system that ensures that the game grows with you no matter how strong you get.